Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,630 for a 686kg Char at £2.38 per kg and to a top of £2.79 per kilo for a Lim 524kg at £1,460.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,680 for a 692kg Lim at £2.43 per kg and to a top of £2.78 per kilo for a Lim 252kg at £700.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.28 per kilo for a Lim 718kg at £1,640.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Char,686kg at £1,630 = 2.38p; Char,608kg at £1,530 = 2.52p; Char,654kg at £1,600 = 2.45p; Char,572kg at £1,380 = 2.41p; Char,586kg at £1,490 = 2.54p; Char,702kg at £1,580 = 2.25p; Char,640kg at £1,480 = 2.31p; Char,604kg at £1,500 = 2.48p; Maghera producer; Lim,524kg at £1,460 = 2.79p; BB,498kg at £1,130 = 2.27p; Lim,544kg at £1,350 = 2.48p; Lim,630kg at £1,530 = 2.43p; BB,558kg at £1,360 = 2.44p; Lim,572kg at £1,480 = 2.59p; BB,512kg at £1,340 = 2.62p; Maghera producer; Char,266kg at £570 = 2.14p; Char,284kg at £720 = 2.54p; Char,494kg at £1,360 = 2.75p; Char,488kg at £1,260 = 2.58p; Char,620kg at £1,460 = 2.35p; Lim,492kg at £1,350 = 2.74p; Castledawson producer; Lim,466kg at £1,050 = 2.25p; Lim,388kg at £1,050 = 2.71p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,344kg at £840 = 2.44p; Lim,328kg at £730 = 2.23p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Lim,692kg at £1,680 = 2.43p; Maghera producer; Lim,252kg at £700 = 2.78p; Lim,346kg at £780 = 2.25p; Lim,286kg at £640 = 2.24p; Lim,332kg at £720 = 2.17p; Lim,274kg at £600 = 2.19p; Lim,312kg at £730 = 2.34p; Lim,352kg at £670 = 1.90p; Lim,388kg at £800 = 2.06p; Lim,290kg at £620 = 2.14p; Lim,346kg at £790 = 2.28p; Lim,426kg at £890 = 2.09p; Lim,294kg at £670 = 2.28p; Bellaghy producer; DAQ,390kg at £940 = 2.41p; Lim,340kg at £750 = 2.21p; DAQ,306kg at £700 = 2.29p; DAQ,292kg at £650 = 2.23p; DAQ,340kg at £840 = 2.47p; Lim,344kg at £770 = 2.24p; Lim,374kg at £810 = 2.17p; Maghera producer; Lim,306kg at £660 = 2.16p; SHB,288kg at £630 = 2.19p; Lim,292kg at £690 = 2.36p; SHB,328kg at £680 = 2.07p; SHB,326kg at £640 = 1.96p; Lim,310kg at £700 = 2.26p; Castledawson producer; Lim,400kg at £1,080 = 2.70p; Maghera producer; Char,550kg at £1,400 = 2.55p; Char,568kg at £1,420 = 2.50p; Char,628kg at £1,470 = 2.34p; Char,556kg at £1,290 = 2.32p; Char,618kg at £1,580 = 2.56p; Char,612kg at £1,480 = 2.42p; Char,580kg at £1,580 = 2.72p; Stewartstown producer; Lim,536kg at £1,360 = 2.54p; Lim,560kg at £1,340 = 2.39p; Char,554kg at £1,430 = 2.58p; Char,622kg at £1,440 = 2.32p; Char,570kg at £1,520 = 2.67p; Portglenone producer; Lim,284kg at £570 = 2.01p; Lim,306kg at £600 = 1.96p; Maghera producer; Lim,584kg at £1,550 = 2.65p; Bellaghy producer; SH,500kg at £900 = 1.80p; SH,578kg at £1,030 = 1.78p; SH,566kg at £1,020 = 1.80p; SH,468kg at £870 = 1.86p; Maghera producer; Lim,658kg at £1,510 = 2.29p; Char,590kg at £1,400 = 2.37p; Char,546kg at £1,430 = 2.62p; Char,624kg at £1,440 = 2.31p; Char,652kg at £1,510 = 2.32p; Char,686kg at £1,550 = 2.26p.

An excellent seasonal show of 1,050 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd April. 420 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £288.00. 600 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £140.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Castledawson producer; 29kg at £140.00 = 4.83p; Mosside producer; 36kg at £135.50 = 3.76p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £135.50 = 4.84p; Moneymore producer; 30.8kg at £135.50 = 4.40p; Moneymore producer; 29.8kg at £135.00 = 4.53p; Cookstown producer; 35.4kg at £135.00 = 3.81p; Desertmartin producer; 31.8kg at £135.00 = 4.25p; Maghera producer; 34kg at £135.00 = 3.97p; Magherafelt producer; 31kg at £135.00 = 4.35p; Ballymoney producer; 32kg at £134.50 = 4.20p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £134.00 = 4.62p; Mosside producer; 30.6kg at £134.00 = 4.38p; Mosside producer; 27kg at £134.00 = 4.96p; Mosside producer; 30kg at £134.00 = 4.47p; Desertmartin producer; 28.5kg at £133.50 = 4.68p; Garvagh producer; 29.5kg at £133.50 = 4.53p; Kilrea producer; 29kg at £133.50 = 4.60p.

Mid-weight: Castledawson producer; 23kg at £134.50 = 5.85p; Claudy producer; 21kg at £127.00 = 6.05p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £126.50 = 5.75p; Magherafelt producer; 23.25kg at £126.00 = 5.42p; Loughgiel producer; 23.2kg at £125.00 = 5.39p; Moneymore producer; 22.7kg at £122.00 = 5.37p; Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £121.00 = 5.43p; Ballymoney producer; 21.6kg at £119.00 = 5.51p; Limavady producer; 22.8kg at £117.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £115.00 = 5.23p; Kilrea producer; 21.3kg at £115.00 = 5.40p; Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p.

Light-weight Lambs: Swatragh producer; 18.5kg at £100.00 = 5.41p; Ballymoney producer; 17kg at £92.00 = 5.41p; Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £91.00 = 5.20p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £90.00 = 5.29p.

Fat Ewes: Maghera producer £288; Ballymoney producer £281; Ballymoney producer £276.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £295.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £228.00