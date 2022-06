Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,070 for a 504kg Lim at £2.12 per kg and to a top of £2.58 per kilo for an AA 248kg at £640.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 552kg Lim at £2.70 per kg and to a top of £2.80 per kilo for a Lim 529kg at £1,480.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.46 per kilo for a Lim 594kg at £1,460.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Lim,504kg at £1,070 = 2.12p; AA,410kg at £850 = 2.07p; Magherafelt producer; AA,248kg at £640 = 2.58p; AA,188kg at £430 = 2.29p; AA,220kg at £540 = 2.45p; Limavady producer; Lim,382kg at £770 = 2.02p; Ballymoney producer; Hol,312kg at £390 = 1.25p; Swartragh producer; Char,444kg at £970 = 2.18p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Lim,552kg at £1,490 = 2.70p; Lim,529kg at £1,480 = 2.80p; Char,586kg at £1,300 = 2.22p; Lim,550kg at £1,170 = 2.13p; AA,432kg at £840 = 1.94p; Lim,520kg at £1,150 = 2.21p; Limavady producer; Lim,244kg at £570 = 2.34p; Lim,480kg at £980 = 2.04p; Lim,564kg at £1,450 = 2.57p; Maghera producer; Lim,406kg at £990 = 2.44p; Lim,378kg at £860 = 2.28p; Lim,338kg at £840 = 2.49p; Lim,386kg at £980 = 2.54p; Swatragh producer; Lim,556kg at £1,350 = 2.43p; Lim,430kg at £990 = 2.30p; Lim,462kg at £1,120 = 2.42p; Ballymoney producer; AA,366kg at £690 = 1.89p; Magherafelt producer; AA,290kg at £630 = 2.17p; AA,224kg at £410 = 1.83p; AA,200kg at £450 = 2.25p; IM,240kg at £530 = 2.21p; AA,272kg at £580 = 2.13p; Cookstown producer; AA,358kg at £510 = 1.42p; Moneymore producer; Lim,334kg at £750 = 2.25p; Lim,320kg at £690 = 2.16p; Lim,358kg at £790 = 2.21p; Lim,358kg at £760 = 2.12p; Toomebridge producer; Lim,352kg at £790 = 2.24p; Daq,482kg at £1,060 = 2.20p; Lim,324kg at £830 = 2.56p; Lim,312kg at £760 = 2.44p; BB,488kg at £1,060 = 2.17p; Lim,360kg at £860 = 2.39p; Lim,400kg at £850 = 2.13p.

An exceptionally strong seasonal show of 1,775 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th June. 609 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £288.00. 1,150 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £148.00 for heavy sorts. Spring Lambs topped at £147.00.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Aghadowey producer; 26.25kg at £148.00 = 5.64p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £144.00 = 5.76p; Moneymore producer; 30kg at £142.50 = 4.75p; Portglenone producer; 27kg at £141.00 = 5.22p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £141.00 = 5.64p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £140.50 = 5.62p; Armoy producer; 27kg at £140.00 = 5.19p; Moneymore producer; 26kg at £140.00 = 5.39p; Moneymore producer; 25.3kg at £139.50 = 5.51p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £139.00 = 5.79p; Dungannon producer; 24.5kg at £139.00 = 5.67p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £139.00 = 5.79p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £138.50 = 5.33p; Kilrea producer; 24.8kg at £138.00 = 5.56p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £137.00 = 4.89p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £137.00 = 5.71p.

Spring Lambs: Tobermore producer; 23.25kg at £147.00 = 6.32p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £139.00 = 6.04p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £138.50 = 6.02p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £137.50 = 5.98p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £137.00 = 5.96p; Claudy producer; 23.3kg at £136.50 = 5.86p; Dungiven producer; 22.8kg at £136.00 = 5.96p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £136.00 = 6.04p; Rasharkin producer; 22kg at £135.50 = 6.16p; Ballintoy producer; 23kg at £135.50 = 5.89p; Bellaghy producer; 23.25kg at £135.00 = 5.81p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £134.50 = 6.11p; Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £134.50 = 5.98p; Cookstown producer; 23.6kg at £134.00 = 5.68p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £133.50 = 6.07p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at £133.50 = 5.80p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £133.00 = 5.78p; Cookstown producer; 22.2kg at £133.00 = 5.99p.

Light-weight: Magherafelt producer; 18.4kg at £96.50 = 5.24p; Magherafelt producer; 18.5kg at £88.00 = 4.76p; Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £84.50 = 4.83p.