Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh May Day sale

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,620 for a 682kg Sim at £2.38 per kg and to a top of £3.14 per kilo for a Char 430kg at £1,350.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,460 for a 668kg Lim at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £3.27 per kilo for a Lim 266kg at £870.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.23 per kilo for a Lim 784kg at £1,750.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Sim,682kg at £1,620 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer; Char,430kg at £1,350 = 3.14p; Char,456kg at £1,080 = 2.37p; Lim,650kg at £1,540 = 2.37p; Char,466kg at £1,340 = 2.88p; Char,640kg at £1,610 = 2.52p; Char,492kg at £1,220 = 2.48p; BB,456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Char,530kg at £1,420 = 2.68p; Lim,440kg at £980 = 2.23p; Lim,410kg at £1,080 = 2.63p; Char,446kg at £1,300 = 2.91p; Char,494kg at £1,280 = 2.59p; Char,414kg at £1,260 = 3.04p; Char,390kg at £1,190 = 3.05p; Char,412kg at £1,220 = 2.96p; Portglenone producer; Lim,446kg at £1,000 = 2.24p; Lim,314kg at £890 = 2.83p; Lim,324kg at £870 = 2.69p; Maghera producer; Lim,440kg at £1,110 = 2.52p; Lim,454kg at £1,080 = 2.38p; Lim,382kg at £1,010 = 2.64p; Maghera producer; Her,340kg at £760 = 2.24p; Char,364kg at £1,040 = 2.86p; Toomebridge producer; Lim,354kg at £890 = 2.51p; AA,430kg at £840 = 1.95p; BB,336kg at £910 = 2.71p; Char,408kg at £950 = 2.33p; Lim,346kg at £930 = 2.69p; Lim,376kg at £810 = 2.15p; Lim,390kg at £970 = 2.49p; AA,580kg at £1,330 = 2.29p; BB,360kg at £910 = 2.53p; Char,592kg at £1,340 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Lim,326kg at £900 = 2.76p; Garvagh producer; AA,594kg at £1,450 = 2.44p; Maghera producer; Lim,400kg at £1,110 = 2.78p; Lim,450kg at £1,270 = 2.82p; Lim,362kg at £1,060 = 2.93p; Lim,382kg at £1,140 = 2.98p; Lim,446kg at £1,270 = 2.85p; Lim,494kg at £1,400 = 2.83p; Garvagh producer; Char,322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Char,330kg at £830 = 2.52p; AA,390kg at £760 = 1.95p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,308kg at £850 = 2.76p; Lim,316kg at £890 = 2.82p; Maghera producer; Lim,574kg at £1,320 = 2.30p; Lim,604kg at £1,480 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Lim,448kg at £1,210 = 2.70p; BB,478kg at £1,350 = 2.82p; Lim,456kg at £1,280 = 2.81p; Lim,442kg at £1,290 = 2.92p; BB,430kg at £1,160 = 2.70p; BB,496kg at £1,150 = 2.32p; Lim,480kg at £1,340 = 2.79p; Lim,432kg at £1,150 = 2.66p; Lim,494kg at £1,290 = 2.61p; Lim,450kg at £1,300 = 2.89p; Dungiven producer; Lim,314kg at £810 = 2.58p; Lim,460kg at £1,080 = 2.35p; Lim,420kg at £940 = 2.24p; Maghera producer; Sim,328kg at £500 = 1.52p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Lim,668kg at £1,460 = 2.19p; Lim,506kg at £1,240 = 2.45p; Lim,570kg at £1,440 = 2.53p; Lim,530kg at £1,300 = 2.45p; Garvagh producer; Lim,266kg at £870 = 3.27p; Lim,390kg at £950 = 2.44p; Lim,304kg at £870 = 2.86p; Lim,358kg at £910 = 2.54p; Char,354kg at £970 = 2.74p; Portglenone producer; Gal,278kg at £400 = 1.44p; Lim,310kg at £760 = 2.45p; Swatragh producer; AA,534kg at £1,080 = 2.02p; Maghera producer; Lim,446kg at £970 = 2.17p; Lim,344kg at £830 = 2.41p; Toomebridge producer; Char,324kg at £730 = 2.25p; Lim,324kg at £690 = 2.13p; Maghera producer; Char,316kg at £700 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; AA,480kg at £1,050 = 2.19p; AA,466kg at £1,050 = 2.25p; AA,560kg at £1,290 = 2.30p; AA,498kg at £1,150 = 2.31p; AA,536kg at £1,220 = 2.28p; AA,512kg at £1,120 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer; Char,358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Char,320kg at £720 = 2.25p; Char,304kg at £740 = 2.43p; Char,274kg at £640 = 2.34p; Char,352kg at £780 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer; Lim,376kg at £900 = 2.39p; Lim,442kg at £950 = 2.15p; Lim,338kg at £770 = 2.28p; Lim,420kg at £890 = 2.12p; Greysteel producer; AA,500kg at £950 = 1.90p; AA,588kg at £1,150 = 1.96p; BB,500kg at £900 = 1.80p; Maghera producer; AA,460kg at £1,010 = 2.20p; Lim,510kg at £1,090 = 2.14p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,274kg at £670 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; BB,486kg at £1,060 = 2.18p; Dungiven producer; BB,340kg at £580 = 1.71p; BB,326kg at £590 = 1.81p; BB,294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Lim,468kg at £1,230 = 2.63p; Lim,394kg at £1,010 = 2.56p; Lim,430kg at £1,070 = 2.49p; BB,522kg at £990 = 1.90p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,512kg at £1,310 = 2.56p; Dungiven producer; BB,456kg at £870 = 1.91p; Sim,398kg at £670 = 1.68p; Char,410kg at £770 = 1.88p; Char,422kg at £960 = 2.27p; Char,358kg at £770 = 2.15p; Char,410kg at £990 = 2.41p; BB,398kg at £880 = 2.21p.

Another strong seasonal show of 1,270 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th April. 620 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £244.00. 590 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts. Spring Lambs topped at £129.50.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Dungiven producer; 30kg at £136.00 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 31kg at £132.50 = 4.27p; Toomebridge producer; 28.5kg at £132.00 = 4.63p; Coagh producer; 25kg at £130.00 = 5.20p; Moneymore producer; 27.25kg at £129.00 = 4.73p; Dungannon producer; 31.5kg at £129.00 = 4.10p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £129.00 = 4.78p; Ballymoney producer; 29.8kg at £128.00 = 4.30p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £127.50 = 4.55p; Aghadowey producer; 27.5kg at £127.00 = 4.62p; Magherafelt producer; 27.3kg at £127.00 = 4.65p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £127.00 = 4.54p; Upperlands producer; 25.5kg at £126.50 = 4.96p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £126.00 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 26.8kg at £126.00 = 4.70p; Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £126.00 = 5.14p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £126.00 = 4.34p; Claudy producer; 26kg at £126.00 = 4.85p.

Spring Lambs: Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £129.50 = 5.51p; Glarryford producer; 23.8kg at £129.00 = 5.42p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £129.00 = 5.49p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £128.00 = 5.57p; Cookstown producer; 23.4kg at £128.00 = 5.47p; Rasharkin producer; 21.6kg at £127.50 = 5.90p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £127.50 = 5.43p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £127.00 = 5.52p.

Light-weight: Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £90.00 = 5.14p; Coleraine producer; 18.75kg at £90.00 = 4.80p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £88.50 = 4.78p.

Fat Ewes: Moneymore producer; £244; Antrim producer; £220; Dungannon producer; £218.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £305.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £285.00