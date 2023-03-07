Heifers sold to a top price of £1,420 at £2.83 per kg for a 502kg Limousin and to a top of £3.21 per kilo for a 274kg Charolais at £880.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,410 at £2.71 per kg for a 520kg Charolais and to a top of £3.63 per kilo for a 306kg Charolais at £1,110.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.72 per kilo for a Limousin 552kg at £1,500.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 520kg at £1,410 = 2.71p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,080 = 2.58p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £1,110 = 3.63p; Charolais, 302kg at £890 = 2.95p; Charolais, 284kg at £800 = 2.82p; Charolais, 354kg at £920 = 2.60p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,150 = 3.44p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £1,200 = 2.99p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 546kg at £1,380 = 2.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £1,150 = 2.71p; Limavady producer; Stabiliser, 424kg at £1,000 = 2.36p; Stabiliser, 372kg at £900 = 2.42p; Stabiliser, 438kg at £1,120 = 2.56p; Stabiliser, 384kg at £1,140 = 2.97p; Dungiven producer; Stabiliser, 460kg at £1,020 = 2.22p; Stabiliser, 452kg at £1,200 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 374kg at £920 = 2.46p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 264kg at £740 = 2.80p; Limousin, 268kg at £810 = 3.02p; Limousin, 258kg at £730 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £1,150 = 3.11p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 264kg at £880 = 3.33p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 362kg at £1,070 = 2.96p; Limousin, 426kg at £970 = 2.28p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 364kg at £1,110 = 3.05p; Charolais, 312kg at £960 = 3.08p; Charolais, 318kg at £960 = 3.02p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Limousin, 502kg at £1,420 = 2.83p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,100 = 2.70p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,190 = 2.87p; Limousin, 382kg at £970 = 2.54p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 274kg at £880 = 3.21p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 322kg at £860 = 2.67p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £1,180 = 2.60p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 374kg at £860 = 2.30p; Limousin, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 432kg at £1,270 = 2.94p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,110 = 2.36p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,160 = 2.52p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £124.50. Fat ewes to £232.

Yet another very strong show of 1,425 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 4th March.

421 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £232.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

949 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £124.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aghadowey producer; 31.75kg at £124.50 = 3.92p; Garvagh producer; 26.5kg at £124.50 = 4.70p; Garvagh producer; 32.75kg at £123.50 = 3.77p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £123.50 = 4.94p; Draperstown producer; 29.5kg at £123.50 = 4.19p; Swatragh producer; 26.9kg at £122.50 = 4.55p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £122.00 = 4.07p; Bellaghy producer; 24kg at £121.50 = 5.06p; Dungiven producer; 30.5kg at £121.00 = 3.97p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £121.00 = 4.03p; Bellaghy producer; 24kg at £120.50 = 5.02p; Kilrea producer; 32kg at £120.00 = 3.75p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £120.00 = 4.29p; Maghera producer; 29.5kg at £120.00 = 4.07p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Garvagh producer; 27.25kg at £120.00 = 4.40p; Magherafelt producer; 26.25kg at £119.00 = 4.53p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p; Dungannon producer; 25kg at £118.50 = 4.74p; Greysteel producer; 24.5kg at £117.00 = 4.78p; Swatragh producer; 24.5kg at £117.00 = 4.78p; Kilrea producer; 24.5kg at £117.00 = 4.78p and Feeny producer; 24kg at £116.50 = 4.85p.

Middle-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 22.25kg at £120.00 = 5.39p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £118.50 = 5.04p; Draperstown producer; 23.25kg at £118.50 = 5.10p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Greysteel producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Dungannon producer; 23.8kg at £113.00 = 4.75p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Culnady producer; 21.5kg at £116.50 = 5.41p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Eglinton producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £109.50 = 4.66p and Coleraine producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p.

Light-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleraine producer; 19kg at £87.00 = 4.58p; Ballymoney producer; 17.5kg at £80.00 = 4.57p and Garvagh producer; 17.7kg at £78.00 = 4.41p.

Fat ewes

Antrim producer; £232; Antrim producer; £205 and Randalstown producer; £198.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £225. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £280. In-lamb ewes to £162.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 435 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 2nd March.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement