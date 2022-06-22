Outstanding trade for stock at Kilrea

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves
Bull Calves: Super entry of calves to top of £480
Heifer Calves: Super entry of calves to top of £440
Friesian Calves: Super Trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £200. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.
Weanlings/Suck Calves (80)
A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £935 and 305 ppk.
More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 mths.
A good entry of 550 on Monday 20th June met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand. Lambs to £6.25 per Kg and to top of £140. Fat Ewes to £200.
Fat Ewes (100) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £200. More ewes needed.
A great entry of dairy on Tuesday 21st June to a top price of £3300 for a Fresh Calved Cow with more cows to £3020, £3000.
A good entry of 240 on Wednesday 22nd June at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £1750, Heifers to £1760,
Fat Cows & Bulls to £2050.
Fat Cows: (110) on offer. flying trade
Continental cows to 620k Lim £1630 (263)
FKV cows to 520k £1180 (227)
Fr Cows to 600k £1250 (208)
Suckler Stock: Coleraine farmer, Sim Hfr with calf at foot £1940, £1820
All types of suckler stock required.
Heifers: Maghaerafelt farmer, 580k Lim £1710 (295), 560k £1450 (259), 650k £1640 (252), 710k £1750 (247); Ballymena farmer, 560k Ch £1580 (282), 490k £1340 (274), 500k £1340 (268), 480k £1250 (260), 510k £1270 (249); Dungiven farmer, 270k Lim £760 (282), 320k £830 (259); Ballymena farmer, 390k Ch £1060 (272), 370k £990 (268), 380k £940 (247); Garvagh farmer, 490k Lim £1320 (269), 510k £1280 (251); Limavady farmer, 480k Lim £1250 (260), 500k £1280 (256), 680k £1740 (256), 690k £1760 (255), 500k £1260 (252), 490k £1220 (249); Ballyclare farmer, 550k £1420 (258); Kilrea farmer, 590k Lim £1500 (254)
Steers: Coleraine farmer, 430k Ch £1250 (291), 450k £1280 (284), 550k £1550 (282), 440k £1230 (280), 390k £1080 (277); Garvagh farmer, 410k Lim £1180 (288), 470k £1300 (277), 420k £1140 (271), 490k £1280 (261); Kilrea farmer650k Ch £1750 (269); Ballymena farmer, 440k £1150 (261); Ballyclare farmer, 630k Lim £1600 (254), 540k £1280 (237); Ballymoney farmer, 550k Lim £1370 (249); Ballymena farmer, 460k Sim £1140 (248), 350k £850 (243); Kilrea farmer, 560k Ch £1360 (243), 570k £1340 (235)
Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.
Ha McIlrath & Sons Ltd