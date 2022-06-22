Outstanding trade for stock at Kilrea

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Super entry of calves to top of £480

Heifer Calves: Super entry of calves to top of £440

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilrea Mart

Friesian Calves: Super Trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £200. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/Suck Calves (80)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £935 and 305 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 mths.

A good entry of 550 on Monday 20th June met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand. Lambs to £6.25 per Kg and to top of £140. Fat Ewes to £200.

Fat Ewes (100) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £200. More ewes needed.

A great entry of dairy on Tuesday 21st June to a top price of £3300 for a Fresh Calved Cow with more cows to £3020, £3000.

A good entry of 240 on Wednesday 22nd June at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £1750, Heifers to £1760,

Fat Cows & Bulls to £2050.

Fat Cows: (110) on offer. flying trade

Continental cows to 620k Lim £1630 (263)

FKV cows to 520k £1180 (227)

Fr Cows to 600k £1250 (208)

Suckler Stock: Coleraine farmer, Sim Hfr with calf at foot £1940, £1820

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers: Maghaerafelt farmer, 580k Lim £1710 (295), 560k £1450 (259), 650k £1640 (252), 710k £1750 (247); Ballymena farmer, 560k Ch £1580 (282), 490k £1340 (274), 500k £1340 (268), 480k £1250 (260), 510k £1270 (249); Dungiven farmer, 270k Lim £760 (282), 320k £830 (259); Ballymena farmer, 390k Ch £1060 (272), 370k £990 (268), 380k £940 (247); Garvagh farmer, 490k Lim £1320 (269), 510k £1280 (251); Limavady farmer, 480k Lim £1250 (260), 500k £1280 (256), 680k £1740 (256), 690k £1760 (255), 500k £1260 (252), 490k £1220 (249); Ballyclare farmer, 550k £1420 (258); Kilrea farmer, 590k Lim £1500 (254)

Steers: Coleraine farmer, 430k Ch £1250 (291), 450k £1280 (284), 550k £1550 (282), 440k £1230 (280), 390k £1080 (277); Garvagh farmer, 410k Lim £1180 (288), 470k £1300 (277), 420k £1140 (271), 490k £1280 (261); Kilrea farmer650k Ch £1750 (269); Ballymena farmer, 440k £1150 (261); Ballyclare farmer, 630k Lim £1600 (254), 540k £1280 (237); Ballymoney farmer, 550k Lim £1370 (249); Ballymena farmer, 460k Sim £1140 (248), 350k £850 (243); Kilrea farmer, 560k Ch £1360 (243), 570k £1340 (235)

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.