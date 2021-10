Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 704kg Lim at £2.12 per kg and to a top of £2.78 per kilo for a Lim 252kg at £700.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,450 for a 728kg Char at £1.99 per kg and to a top of £2.48 per kilo for a Lim 298kg at £740.

Fat Cows were also a great trade topping with a 772kg Lim at £1,420 and £1.84 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Kilrea producer; Lim,704kg at £1490 = 2.12p; Lim,668kg at £1390 = 2.08p; Lim,576kg at £1350 = 2.34p; Lim,604kg at £1280 = 2.12p; Ardboe producer, Char,568kg at £1310 = 2.31p; Char,518kg at £1170 = 2.26p; Portglenone producer; Lim,584kg at £1280 = 2.19p; Magherafelt producer; AA,430kg at £1160 = 2.70p; Limavady producer; Lim,408kg at £1060 = 2.60p; Moneymore producer; Lim,390kg at £1010 = 2.59p; Lim,358kg at £860 = 2.40p; Lim,330kg at £750 = 2.27p; Lim,312kg at £740 = 2.37p; Crumlim producer; Sim,390kg at £1010 = 2.59p; Lim,368kg at £880 = 2.39p; Sim,350kg at £860 = 2.46p; Lim,338kg at £820 = 2.43p; Lim,252kg at £700 = 2.78p; Lim,266kg at £670 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Lim,390kg at £970 = 2.49p; SHB,436kg at £970 = 2.22p; Lim,388kg at £940 = 2.42p; SHB,410kg at £910 = 2.22p; SHB,414kg at £900 = 2.17p; Lim,380kg at £870 = 2.29p; SHB,368kg at £780 = 2.12p; SHB,362kg at £760 = 2.10p; Magherafelt producer; AA,428kg at £960 = 2.24p; AA,406kg at £940 = 2.32p; AA,360kg at £860 = 2.39p; AA,394kg at £840 = 2.13p; Garvagh producer; Char,376kg at £830 = 2.21p.

Heifers: Draperstown producer; Char,728kg at £1450 = 1.99p; Char,492kg at £1060 = 2.15p; Portglenone producer; Lim,782kg at £1440 = 1.84p; Portglenone producer; Lim,568kg at £1320 = 2.32p; Lim,554kg at £1210 = 2.18p; Moneymore producer; Lim,600kg at £1280 = 2.13p; Swatragh producer; Lim,522kg at £1210 = 2.32p; Lim,474kg at £1080 = 2.28p; Lim,554kg at £1070 = 1.93p; Lim,462kg at £1000 = 2.16p; Lim,430kg at £980 = 2.28p; Lim,462kg at £940 = 2.03p; Lim,460kg at £920 = 2.00p; Lim,370kg at £900 = 2.43p; Lim,416kg at £850 = 2.04p; Draperstown producer; Lim,440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Char,430kg at £890 = 2.07p; Dungiven producer; Lim,506kg at £1080 = 2.13p; Bellaghy producer; Lim,454kg at £1070 = 2.36p; Lim,464kg at £1010 = 2.18p; Char,460kg at £990 = 2.15p; Lim,412kg at £950 = 2.31p; Lim,422kg at £900 = 2.13p; BB,410kg at £870 = 2.12p; Crumlin producer; Char,410kg at £850 = 2.07p; Char,350kg at £820 = 2.34p; Lim,328kg at £760 = 2.32p; Lim,320kg at £750 = 2.34p; Lim,298kg at £740 = 2.48p; Lim,298kg at £730 = 2.45p; Lim,336kg at £720 = 2.14p; Lim,276kg at £650 = 2.36p.

Another excellent show of 1190 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 23rd October. 260 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £170.00. 930 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £135.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Coleraine producer; 33kg at £135.00 = 4.09p; Newtownabbey producer; 30kg at £121.00 = 4.03p; Aghadowey producer; 26.8kg at £122.00 = 4.55p; Castledawson producer; 28kg at £117.00 = 4.18p; Magherafelt producer; 24.3kg at £116.00 = 4.77p; Glarryford producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p.

Mid-weight: Draperstown producer; 22kg at £109.50 = 4.98p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £109.00 = 4.74p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £109.00 = 4.64p; Maghera producer; 20.8kg at £106.50 = 5.12p; Dungiven producer; 21.3kg at £107.00 = 5.02p; Bellaghy producer; 22.4kg at £105.00 = 4.69p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £105.00 = 4.47p; Draperstown producer; 21kg at £104.00 = 4.95p.

Light-weight Lambs: Ballintoy producer; 19kg at £96.00 = 5.05p; Dungannon producer; 18.5kg at £95.00 = 5.14p;

Draperstown producer; 18kg at £95.00 = 5.28p; Bellaghy producer; 18.8kg at £95.00 = 5.05p; Greysteel producer; 18kg at £94.50 = 5.25p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £93.50 = 5.19p; Draperstown producer; 17.3kg at £93.00 = 5.38p; Coleraine producer; 17.9kg at £93.00 = 5.20p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £93.00 = 5.03p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £92.50 = 5.29p; Plumbridge producer; 17.3kg at £92.00 = 5.33p; Ballymoney producer; 18.8kg at £92.00 = 4.91p; Dunloy producer; 18.5kg at £91.00 = 4.92p.

Fat Ewes:Coleraine producer; £170; Rasharkin producer; £158; Aghadowey producer; £154.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

At the Weekly Breeding Sale last Thursday evening, 21st October, over 270 Quality Sheep were presented for sale which produced a very solid trade. Note, the last sale for this season is Thursday 28th October at 7.30pm.

Sample of Leading Prices

Hoggets - £162.00, £156.00, £154.00, £150.00.