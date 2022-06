Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 562kg Char at £2.30 per kg and to a top of £2.59 per kilo for a Lim 410kg at £1,060.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,520 for a 578kg Lim at £2.63 per kg and to a top of £2.64 per kilo for a BB 390kg at £1,030.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.56 per kilo for a Lim 640kg at £1,640.

A LOT MORE STOCK REQUIRED TO MEET DEMAND WITH A LARGE NUMBER OF BUYERS ATTENDING BOTH AT RINGSIDE AND ONLINE.

Sample Prices

Bullocks

Garavgh producer; Char,562kg at £1,290 = 2.30p; Char,496kg at £1,220 = 2.46p; Char,376kg at £960 = 2.55p; Char,478kg at £1,050 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,410kg at £1,060 = 2.59p; Lim,534kg at £1,180 = 2.21p; Lim,488kg at £1,140 = 2.34p; Garavgh producer; Char,432kg at £1,040 = 2.41p; Garvagh producer; Char,380kg at £900 = 2.37p; Char,414kg at £940 = 2.27p; Toomebridge producer; Lim,452kg at £1,000 = 2.21p.

Heifers

Toomebridge producer; BB,390kg at £1,030 = 2.64p; Swatragh producer; Lim,578kg at £1,520 = 2.63p; Char,558kg at £1,240 = 2.22p; Char,344kg at £830 = 2.41p; Lim,372kg at £910 = 2.45p; Garvagh producer; Char,380kg at £810 = 2.13p; Char,370kg at £830 = 2.24p; Char,414kg at £940 = 2.27p; Lim,430kg at £860 = 2.00p; Drumahoe producer; Lim,384kg at £800 = 2.08p; Dungiven producer; Char,404kg at £880 = 2.18p; Garvagh producer; Char,346kg at £760 = 2.20p; Char,432kg at £920 = 2.13p; Stewartstown producer; AA,448kg at £930 = 2.08p; AA,266kg at £560 = 2.11p; AA,388kg at £780 = 2.01p; AA,318kg at £630 = 1.98p; AA,422kg at £880 = 2.09p; Limavady producer; Char,398kg at £900 = 2.26p; Char,510kg at £1,190 = 2.33p; Lim,466kg at £1,010 = 2.17p; Plumbridge producer; Sh,316kg at £600 = 1.90p.

A very strong seasonal show of 1,275 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 25th June. 417 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very strong trade topping at £230.00. 825 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £140.00 for heavy sorts. Spring Lambs topped at £136.00.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight

Maghera producer; 30kg at £140.00 = 4.67p; Garvagh producer; 29kg at £138.00 = 4.76p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £137.00 = 5.48p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £135.00 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 24.2kg at £134.50 = 5.56p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £131.50 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £128.00 = 5.12p; Moneymore producer; 24kg at £127.50 = 5.31p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £127.00 = 4.79p.

Spring Lambs

Coleraine producer; 23kg at £136.00 = 5.91p; Dungiven producer; 23.2kg at £132.00 = 5.69p; Tobermore producer; 22.3kg at £130.50 = 5.85p; Maghera producer; 21.8kg at £130.50 = 5.99p; Claudy producer; 22.9kg at £130.00 = 5.68p; Upperlands producer; 21.5kg at £129.00 = 6.00p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £128.50 = 5.59p; Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £128.50 = 5.52p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £128.50 = 5.84p; Upperlands producer; 23kg at £128.00 = 5.57p; Swatragh producer; 22.6kg at £128.00 = 5.66p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £127.50 = 5.80p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £127.50 = 5.80p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £127.50 = 5.80p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £127.00 = 5.70p; Dungiven producer; 22.8kg at £126.50 = 5.55p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £126.00 = 5.73p; Cookstown producer; 21kg at £125.50 = 5.98p; Tobermore producer; 21.5kg at £125.00 = 5.81p; Crumlin producer; 22kg at £125.00 = 5.68p; Garvagh producer; 20.5kg at £124.50 = 6.07p; Greysteel producer; 21.3kg at £124.50 = 5.85p; Swatragh producer; 21.8kg at £124.00 = 5.69p; Garvagh producer; 21.6kg at £123.50 = 5.72p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £122.50 = 5.57p.

Light-weight

Magherafelt producer; 17.75kg at £117.50 = 6.62p; Maghera producer; 19.3kg at £103.50 = 5.36p; Dungiven producer; 18.9kg at £94.00 = 4.97p; Draperstown producer; 19.75kg at £93.50 = 4.73p.

Fat Ewes