Over 100 firefighters tackle poultry factory blaze

Firefighters from across Northern Ireland were involved last night (Monday) in tackling a major fire at industrial premises, previously known as Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have said.

By Ruth Rodgers
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 8:28 am
22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Over 100 firefighters, including nine Officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared it a ‘Major Incident’ and put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

NIFRS also asked local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

