Over 100 firefighters tackle poultry factory blaze

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Over 100 firefighters, including nine Officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared it a ‘Major Incident’ and put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

NIFRS also asked local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.