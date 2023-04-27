A huge selection of the luxury items allocated to auction on 26-28 April will be sold with no reserve prices, meaning the best bidder on the day wins.

You can browse through over 100 luxury Lots in April’s auction catalogue from highly sought after watches, designer handbags to exquisite gold and diamond jewellery plus a performance car.

Presented in a timed online auction, bidding began yesterday (Wednesday 26 April) at 11am.

2019 BMW M4 with 12,577 miles to be sold to the highest bidder.

Potential bidders have a 48-hour window of opportunity to bid online before the auction closes at 11am GMT tomorrow (Friday 28 April). Bidding is open to the public and is online only. Registration is available on wilsonsauctions.com.

One major feature of this auction is that over 20 Rolex watches are going under the hammer with no reserve. Watch investors will be pleased to note that there is a strong line up of popular models such as Submariner, Date-Just, GMT Master, Day-Date, Sky-Dweller and more. Many of the models on offer are only available on waitlists. A limited-edition Omega Trilogy Collection with papers and box is something different for bidders to turn their attention to.

With only 12,577 miles, the 2019 BMW M4 is a performance car that is sure be attractive to many car enthusiasts. Seized amongst proceeds of crime, this is another lot within the unreserved section and will be sold to the highest bidder when lots timeout.

Wilsons Auctions' Luxury Goods Auctioneer, Allan McKenzie, commented: “It’s brilliant to showcase all the various luxury watches within this catalogue, and the fact that they are to be sold to the highest bidder really adds to the excitement of this auction.

Rare 2021 Platinum Ice Blue Rolex Day-Date 40 with boxes and papers, auction estimate: £38,000 - £42,000.

“From the high-end car and the fine jewellery included in this auction also, bidders are certainly being offered a strong line up of luxury assets, with hopefully some good value to be had.

“Customers should note that we are offering these online auctions twice a month and there is always something for everyone. Wilsons Auctions plays an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of our government clients which has seen us responsible in returning £150 million back into the public purse,” he added.

Wilsons Auctions is an Associate Member of the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG), which allows buyers to bid with confidence in the knowledge that all goods are confirmed as authentic.

Platinum 9.08ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Solitaire Ring, auction estimate: £80,000 - £100,000.

A family owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Wilsons Auctions is more than just an auction company, managing the whole asset realisation process for private and public sector and over 40 law enforcement agencies across the UK and Ireland.

