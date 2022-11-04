The auction held last weekend saw lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 76 per cent

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £14,000 for a JCB 536 60 handler.

Outside items sold to £11,000 for a 2021 Kane 15 ton half pipe dump trailer, while inside items sold to £1,400 for a Stanley wood burner with boiler.

The next machinery sale will be held on Friday 25 November, with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 14 November.

The last day for machinery to be entered is Thursday 24 November.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside machinery and vehicles

- £14,000 for a JCB 536 60 handler

- £11,000 for a 2021 Kane 15 ton half pipe dump trailer

- £10,500 for a Ford New Holland 7840 1997

- £10,000 for a Case 4230 1997

- £4,600 for a John Deere Gator 850D

- £4,500 for a Redrock silage trailer 13ton

- £4,200 for a Kuhn primor straw chopper

- £4,100 for a Triolet 15 cubed diet feeder

- £3,900 for a 10 ton Kane dump trailer

- £3,300 for a Massey Ferguson 565 1982

- £3,200 for a 10 ton low loader Graham engineering with hydraulic ram for tipping body

- £3,000 for a Kverneland 3 furrow reversible plough

- £2,800 for a Blaney silage bale unroller

- £2,700 for an Ifor Williams 14ft triaxle cattle trailer

- £2,600 for a Silage Trailer

- £2,400 for a Kverneland 2 furrow competition plough

- £2,300 for a Ford Iveco box van 2004

- £2,000 for an International 784 tractor 1984

- £2,000 for a 5ton dump trailer

- £2,000 for a Crooks 10x5’6” cattle trailer

- £2,000 for an Abbey 100 diet feeder

- £2,000 for a saw head for digger; £2,000 for Teagle straw chopper

Inside Machinery

- £1,400 for a Stanley regiavald wood burner with boiler

- £700 for a Perkins key start generator 3 phase & single phase as new

- £600 for a Grayson large sandblasting cabinet with dust extractor

- £490 for a Snap on compressor

- £460 for a Magnum compressor single phase

- £390 for a wood burner stove

- £350 for a Lister petters diesel generator

- £340 for a Stihl VR600 Leaf blower

- £340 for a Heavy duty perto panel kit & pins

- £320 for a Start rite band saw

- £320 for a Box lot Milwaukee tools drills, grinders

- £310 for a Stahl Kraft sk6500 diesel generator

- £290 for a 240V bench saw

- £270 for a 240v Ryobi scroll saw

- £250 for a Warmflow single phase air heater