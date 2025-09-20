Over £4.6million in support approved for nature friendly farming

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir has welcomed the strong uptake of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme. £4.66million has been committed to applicants for the Farming with Nature Transition (FwNT) Scheme so far.

The FwNT Scheme is part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme and is the initial phase of a much wider Farming with Nature Package, which aims to support biodiversity on farms and aid nature recovery by funding a comprehensive range of environmental actions. Applications will open for the next phase of the scheme in 2026.

Minister Muir said: “Protecting and restoring our natural environment is one of my key priorities. The environmental actions to be carried out through this first scheme in the Farming with Nature Package will support habitat creation to deliver environmental public good, alongside food production.

“It is encouraging that the scheme has such a strong uptake showing there is a demand within the farming community to do more for nature. There have been 736 applications already approved for environmental actions and their supporting items, totalling £4.66million. My officials are working at pace to develop further phases of the Farming with Nature package to realise my ambition to scale up nature friendly farming across Northern Ireland.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir

Farm businesses can receive up to £9,500 in 2026 to undertake a range of environmental actions including supporting items to aid their implementation. These actions will deliver key benefits - including the creation of riparian buffer strips to improve water quality, and the planting of new hedgerows to provide cover for nesting birds and boost biodiversity. Each action is designed to deliver a distinct primary benefit, as well as contribute to a wider range of environmental improvements, including soil health, habitat connectivity, and ecosystem resilience - helping to build a more sustainable and nature-friendly farming environment.

A notification will be sent via DAERA message directly to every individual who submitted a FwNT Scheme application confirming its outcome. Successful applicants are reminded to only carry out works that have been approved on receipt of their notification and to complete works to the specifications in the DAERA guidance.

Eighty-seven applications are still undergoing necessary validation checks. These farm businesses will receive a notification advising this.

Full details of the scheme, including technical videos, guidance sheets and payment rates, are available on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/farming-nature-package

n For queries, email [email protected], or alternatively the Advisory Service can be telephoned on 0300 200 7848 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.