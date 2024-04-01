Over £4k raised by UFU at annual dinner
Mr Brown said: “I would like to extend a massive thank you to every one of our guests who attended the UFU annual dinner, it is their kind generosity that enabled us to raise such a significant amount for Marie Cuire.
“It is testament to the good will of our farming community, who are always willing and eager to support others any way they can.
“Marie Curie, a charity that is very close to my heart, provides essential end-of-life care and support for patients and their families. Unfortunately, too many of us have experienced that incredibly difficult situation within the family or through a close friend.
“The monies raised at the UFU annual dinner will make a big difference, helping to ensure that the charity can continue to deliver their vital services to those in need.”
Conor O’Kane, senior partnership manager at Marie Curie, added: “Marie Curie is hugely thankful to everyone that attended the UFU annual dinner and supported our charity.
“More widely, we are grateful for the support that UFU members have given us during the two years of David Brown’s presidency. Your generosity will ensure that Marie Curie continues to provide the best end of life for all, whatever the illness, wherever they are.”