Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Brown said: “I would like to extend a massive thank you to every one of our guests who attended the UFU annual dinner, it is their kind generosity that enabled us to raise such a significant amount for Marie Cuire.

“It is testament to the good will of our farming community, who are always willing and eager to support others any way they can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Marie Curie, a charity that is very close to my heart, provides essential end-of-life care and support for patients and their families. Unfortunately, too many of us have experienced that incredibly difficult situation within the family or through a close friend.

UFU president David Brown addressing guests at the UFU annual dinner 2024. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

“The monies raised at the UFU annual dinner will make a big difference, helping to ensure that the charity can continue to deliver their vital services to those in need.”

Conor O’Kane, senior partnership manager at Marie Curie, added: “Marie Curie is hugely thankful to everyone that attended the UFU annual dinner and supported our charity.