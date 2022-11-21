The management and staff of Hilltown Saleyard would like to take this opportunity to thank all the buyers and sellers and the local sponsors: Joseph Walls Ltd, Milestone Rathfriland, Bank Of Ireland, ABP Newry, Daly Park and Co, Rory McShane Solicitors, Prime Stock, Tullyherron Feeds, Frazer Feeds, Martin Mallon Contracts, Dunbia, Fane Valley, Harrison Contracts, Clonduff Bar, Hilltown Meats, GOH Electrical, McCullough Butchers Rathfriland, Peter McGinn Oil, Mourne Leak Finders, Rathfriland Vets and Colin Reid, who all help to contribute to the success of this event.

Also, thanks to Eamon McGarry the judge on the day and thanks to the auctioneers, Ciaran Laverty, Gerry Campbell, John Bassett, Raymond O’Kane and Jimmy Annett.

A further thanks to all who donated to the charity collection on the night. All money raised was going to the Southern Area Hospice. Hilltown Mart kindly donated a heifer which was auctioned on the night for charity. Prior to the sale a ‘guess the weight of the heifer’ raffle took place. The heifer was sold later for £1750 to Liam O’Rourke and the mart would just like to thank Liam for his kind donation and wish him every success with his purchase. A total of £3700 was raised for the Hospice and the mart would like to thank everyone for their generosity and contributions on the night.

Overall champion and House Wife's Choice exhibited by Arthur and Alise Callaghan, pictured with judge Eamon McGarry and mart manager John Farnon

Finally, Hilltown Saleyard would like to thank all who exhibited cattle on the night and congratulate everyone on their purchases and wish them every success in the future.

Results on the night were as follows:

Overall champion (sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd) and House Wife’s Choice (Sponsored by Frazer Feeds) was a Charolais heifer, presented by Arthur and Alise Callaghan which sold for £3400 and was purchased by Cunningham’s Butchers Kilkeel.

Reserve champion (sponsored by Bank of Ireland) and 1st place in the beef heifer class was a Charolais heifer presented by Kevin and Blain O’Hare which sold for £2100 and was purchased by James Annett.

Advertisement

A packed ring on Tuesday night at Hilltown Saleyard's annual Christmas show and sale watched the overall champion exhibited by A and A Callaghan sell for £3400

Beef heifer class (sponsored by Fane Valley) 1st place K and B O’Hare £2100 for 704kg, 2nd place Niall Doyle £2700 for 678kg, 3rd place K and B O’Hare £2850 for 784kg, 4th place Christopher Brown £3000 for 756kg, 5th place Jack Miskelly £3250 and 5th place Jade Tumilty £2350 for 664kg.

Beef bullock class (sponsored by Dunbia) 1st place Niall Doyle £2500 for 790kg, 2nd place Niall Doyle £2450 for 742kg, 3rd place Tommy Doyle £2150 for 738kg and 4th place Tommy Doyle £2500 for 754kg.

Fat cow class (sponsored by Harrison Contracts) 1st place Gerard Magee £1820 for 746kg and 2nd place Martin and Pascal McGinn £2250 for 898kg.

Advertisement

Weanling heifer class: 1st place Frank Russell, 2nd place Mr T White, 3rd place Mary McMullan £1000 for 380kg.

First place in the beef bullock class exhibited by Niall Doyle pictured with Chelsea Turley, judge Eamon McGarry and mart manager John Farnon

Weanling bullock class (sponsored by Frank Reid) 1st place Jade Tumilty £1660 for 482kg, 2nd place Gerard Magee £1400 for 476kg, 3rd Brian Fitzpatrick £940 for 346kg and 4th place Brian Fitzpatrick £900.

Other prices from the night were as follows:

Advertisement

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £2250 for 898kg Belgian Blue (251ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1820 for 746kg Charolais (244ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1680 for 804kg Limousin (209ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1590 for 864kg Charolais (184ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1550 for 790kg Limousin (196ppk), Hilltown farmer £1540 for 834kg Charolais (185ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1440 for 706kg Belgian Blue (204ppk).

Weanling heifers: Ballynahinch farmer £1010 for 448kg (225ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 380kg (263ppk), Camlough farmer £920 for 416kg (221ppk), Castlewellan farmer £840 for 376kg (223ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £750 for 254kg (295ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £740 for 300kg (246ppk), Kilkeel farmer £630 for 230kg (274ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £590 for 208kg (283ppk).

First place in the fat cow class, Gerard Magee pictured with judge Eamon McGarry, sponsor Danny Harrison and mart manager John Farnon

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1400 for 476kg (294ppk), Cabra farmer £1000 for 422kg (237ppk), Rostrevor farmer £940 for 346kg (272ppk), Attical farmer £930 for 388kg (239ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 380kg (237ppk), Attical farmer £880 for 380kg (232ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £710 for 226kg (314ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £700 for 262kg (267ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £610 for 240kg (254ppk).

Advertisement

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £3400 for 788kg Charolais (431ppk), Drumaness farmer £3250 for Simmental, Hilltown farmer £3020 for 654kg Belgian Blue (462ppk), Hilltown farmer £3000 for 756kg Limousin (397ppk), Hilltown farmer £2850 for 784kg Charolais (363ppk), Hilltown farmer £2700 for 678kg Limousin (398ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2450 for 700kg Limousin (350ppk), Annaclone farmer £2350 for 664kg Limousin (354ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2100 for 694kg Limousin (302ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2100 for 582kg Limousin (361ppk), Hilltown farmer £2100 for 704kg Charolais (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2080 for 724kg Limousin (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 652kg Charolais (294ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 630kg Charolais (301ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1690 for 624kg Aberdeen Angus (271ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1650 for 536kg Limousin (308ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1600 for 580kg Limousin (276ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer £2500 for 790kg Charolais (316ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2500 for 754kg Limousin (332ppk), Hilltown farmer £2450 for 742kg Limousin (330ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2150 for 738kg Limousin (291ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1760 for 622kg Limousin (283ppk), Annaclone farmer £1660 for 482kg Limousin (344ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1570 for 702kg Simmental (224ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1570 for 548kg Limousin (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1460 for 530kg Limousin (275ppk) and Ballymartin farmer £1430 for 596kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (240ppk).

Reserve champion and first place in the beef heifer class, exhibited by Kevin and Blain O'Hare, pictured with judge, Eamon McGarry and mart manager John Farnon