There was an outstanding turn out of top quality cattle at Hilltown Saleyard’s annual Christmas show and sale on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

Six strong classes of cattle were expertly judged by Ivan Lynn.

The sale followed with a packed ring of spectators, then a charity auction and finished off with the sale of the prize-winning cattle.

The management and staff of Hilltown Saleyard would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made their annual Christmas show and sale a success - the sponsors, exhibitors, buyers, and spectators whom without, the event would not have been a success.

Overall champion exhibited by Jade Tumilty, left to right Diane Frazer (Frazer Feeds), Keith Tumilty, Ivan Lynn (judge), Jade Tumilty and, John Farnon (mart manager). Picture: Submitted

A special thanks to the local sponsors: Joseph Walls Ltd, Frazer Feeds, Martin Mallon, Rory McShane, Milestone Rathfriland, Mourne Leak Finders, Daly Park, Bank of Ireland, PJ McGinn Oil, Dunbia, Morgan Meats, Gregory O’Hagan Electrical, Clonduff Bar, Colin Reid, Raymond McCullough Butcher, Rathfriland Vets and Harrison Contracts, who all help to contribute to the success of this event.

Also, thanks to Ivan Lynn the judge on the day and thanks to auctioneers, Ciaran Laverty, Gerry Campbell, John Bassett, Raymond O’Kane and Jimmy Annett.

A further thanks to all who donated to the charity collection on the night.

All money raised was being split between two charities, the NI Air Ambulance, and the Southern Area Hospice.

Reserve overall champion exhibited by Jade Tumilty, left to right Keith Tumilty, Ivan Lynn (judge), Jade Tumilty, sponsor Diane Frazer (Frazer Feeds) and John Farnon (mart manager). Picture: Submitted

Hilltown Mart kindly donated a heifer which was auctioned on the night for charity.

Prior to the sale a ‘guess the weight of the heifer’ raffle took place. The heifer was sold later for £2100 to Liam O’Rourke and the mart would just like to thank Liam for his kind donation and wish him every success with his purchase.

The charity auction saw items such as a pedal tractor sell for £400, a handmade shepherd’s crook sell for £400, cordless clippers for £420, a 12 foot wooden gate for £400, an oven ready turkey for £140, children’s toys for £200 and 20kg bag of pink potatoes for £130.

A total of £8,400 was raised for the two charities and the mart would like to thank everyone for their generosity and contributions on the night.

First beef heifer exhibited by Conor McAlinden, left to right Ivan Lynn (judge), Conor McAlinden and John Farnon (mart manager). Picture: Submitted

Finally, Hilltown Saleyard would like to thank all who exhibited cattle on the night and congratulate everyone on their purchases and wish them every success in the future.

Results on the night were as follows: Overall champion sponsored by Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales, exhibited by Jade Tumilty, sold for a massive £9200 for a 742kg Limousin heifer (£12.39/kg) and sold to Ivan Lynd.

Reserve champion sponsored by Frazer Feeds, exhibited by Jade Tumilty, sold for £2350 for 770kg (£3.05/kg) and sold to James Annett.

Housewife’s choice sponsored by Joseph Walls, exhibited by Arthur and Alise Callaghan, sold for £3800 for 868kg (£4.38/kg) and sold to Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall and Steak House, Kilkeel.

House wife's choice exhibited by Arthur and Alise Callaghan- left to right Ivan Lynn (Judge), Athur and Alise Callaghan, sponsor Christopher Walls (Joseph Walls Ltd) and John Farnon (mart manager). Picture: Submitted

Beef heifer class sponsored by Dunbia, first Conor McAlinden which sold for £2300 to James Annett, second C and N Brown £2400, third Jade Tumilty £2450 and fourth Kevin and Blaine O’Hare £2500.

Beef bullock class sponsored by first Jade Tumilty which sold for £2350 to James Annett, second Arthur and Alise Callaghan £2700, third John Heron £2500, fourth John Heron £2400, fifth John Heron £2450.

Breeding heifer class sponsored by NI Commercial Cattle Club, first Jade Tumilty which sold for £9200 to Ivan Lynn, second Jade Tumilty £4200, third C and N Brown £2500, fourth C and N Brown £2500, fifth Timothy McCracken £2000, sixth Conor McAlinden £3000.

Fat cow class sponsored by Harrison Contracts, first Danny Harrison which sold for £2300 to Alan Whyte, second J and M Rodgers which sold for £1760 to MD Livestock.

Weanling bull class sponsored by Colin Reid, first Peter Clerkin which sold for £1500, second Peter Clerkin £1500, third Leo Fearon £1500.

Weanling heifer class, first Pascal McGinn which sold for £1020, second Pascal McGinn £1300, third Canice Quinn £1550.

First breeding heifer class exhibited by Jade Tumilty, left to right Keith Tumilty, sponsor Alise Callaghan (NI Commercial Cattle Club), Jade Tumilty, Ivan Lynn (judge) and John Farnon (mart manager). Picture: Submitted

Other prices from the night are listed below:

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2300 for 786kg (292ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer £1760 for 690kg (255ppk).

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1550 for 432kg (359ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 332kg (391ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 446kg (273ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1190 for 438kg (272ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 310kg (329ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1010 for 360kg (281ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 330kg (273ppk), Rostrevor farmer £890 for 268kg (332ppk), Rathfriland farmer £750 for 270kg (278ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £730 for 266kg (274ppk).

Weanling bulls: Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 404kg (371ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 324kg (463ppk) and £1500 for 318kg (472ppk), Annaclone farmer £1460 for 390kg (374ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1370 for 386kg (355ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1290 for 500kg (258ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1280 for 420kg (305ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1240 for 326kg (380ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1220 for 356kg (342ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1140 for 302kg (377ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1130 for 376kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 336kg (327ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1080 for 286kg (377ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1070 for 332kg (322ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 316kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £990 for 314kg (315ppk), Castlewellan farmer £990 for 288kg (344ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 290kg (338ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 286kg (307ppk), Mayobridge farmer £830 for 266kg (312ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £780 for 248kg (314ppk).

Heifers: Annaclone farmer £9200 for 742kg (1239ppk) and £4200 for 698kg (601ppk), Mayobridge farmer £3800 for 680kg (559ppk), Kilkeel farmer £3800 for 868kg (437ppk), Rathfriland farmer £3000 for 568kg (528ppk), Hilltown farmer £2500 for 720kg (347ppk) and £2500 for 724kg (345ppk), Hilltown farmer £2500 for 730kg (342ppk), Annalcone farmer £2450 for 730kg (335ppk), Hilltown farmer £2400 for 802kg (299ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2300 for 762kg (302ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2200 for 756kg (291ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2120 for 708kg (299ppk), Hilltown farmer £2080 for 620kg (335ppk), Ballyward farmer £2000 for 548kg (365ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1920 for 648kg (296ppk), Banbridge farmer £1900 for 700kg (271ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 684kg (278ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1860 for 682kg (272ppk), Banbridge farmer £1850 for 626kg (295ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 560kg (286ppk) and £1600 for 556kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 584kg (260ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1350 for 510kg (265ppk) and £1180 for 444kg (266ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2700 for 754kg (358ppk), Killinchy farmer £2500 for 896kg (279ppk), £2450 for 878kg (279ppk) and £2400 for 886kg (271ppk) and Annaclone farmer £2350 for 770kg (305ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 16th November saw fat ewes sell to £128 and fat lambs to £119.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £128, Kilkeel farmer £110, Cabra farmer £107 and Hilltown farmer £97.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £119 for 26kg (457ppk), Leitrim farmer £119 for 25kg (476ppk), Hilltown farmer £116.50 for 25.5kg (457ppk), Kilkeel farmer £115 for 24kg (479ppk), Kilkeel farmer £113.50 for 23.2kg (489ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 23.6kg (466ppk), Ardglass farmer £108 for 22.9kg (471ppk), Cabra farmer £105 for 23.3kg (451ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 21kg (490ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 22kg (463ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100 for 20.8kg (481ppk), Kilkeel farmer £99 for 21.8kg (454ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £99 for 20.4kg (485ppk).

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £97 for 19.5kg (497ppk), Banbridge farmer £94 for 19kg (495ppk), Dromara farmer £88 for 18.3kg (481ppk), Leitrim farmer £88 for 18.4kg (478ppk), Dromara farmer £84.50 for 17.2kg (491ppk) and Hilltown farmer £76 for 16kg (475ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 18th November saw fat cows sell to £1700, heifers to £1720 and bullocks to £1960.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £1700 for 696kg (244ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1460 for 840kg (174ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1450 for 686kg (211ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 564kg (252ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1370 for 754kg (181ppk).

Cows and calves: Moneyslane farmer £1550 and Attical farmer £1410 and £1380.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1160 for 500kg (232ppk) and £1110 for 434kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 412kg (262ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 418kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 310kg (287ppk), Castlewellan farmer £880 for 290kg (303ppk), Hilltown farmer £820 for 264kg (310ppk), Newry farmer £760 for 282kg (269ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 272kg (272ppk) and Newry farmer £740 for 278kg (266ppk) and £730 for 266kg (274ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1200 for 418kg (287ppk), £1180 for 446kg (264ppk) and £1040 for 386kg (269ppk), Portadown farmer £950 for 304kg (312ppk), Castlewellan farmer £900 for 280kg (321ppk), Newry farmer £840 for 280kg (300ppk), Downpatrick farmer £820 for 320kg (256ppk) and £810 for 322kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £800 for 286kg (279ppk), Newry farmer £740 for 268kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £700 for 242kg (289ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £700 for 250kg (280ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1720 for 720kg (239ppk), £1680 for 720kg (233ppk), £1640 for 652kg (252ppk) and £1640 for 652kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1470 for 578kg (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1400 for 526kg (266ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 492kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1370 for 532kg (257ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 530kg (256ppk), Newry farmer £1350 for 538kg (251ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 500kg (268ppk) and £1320 for 514kg (257ppk), Hilltown farmer £1320 for 486kg (271ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 492kg (264ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1300 for 478kg (272ppk) and £1230 for 464kg (265ppk).