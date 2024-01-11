News you can trust since 1963
Owner appeals for safe return of foal stolen in County Down

A devastated owner is appealing for the safe return of her seven-month-old foal, which has been stolen in the Castlewellan area of County Down.
By Joanne Knox
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:54 GMT
The colt is a roan-grey colour now and has a very distinct star and socks (as can be seen in the photographs). He is going grey, but these markings will still be the same.

The owner, Alison Smith, said: “I just want him home. No trouble, no names needed, I just want his safe return back to me, his rightful owner.”

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting reference 743 of 07/01/24.

