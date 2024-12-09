Paediatricians issue advice to parents as part of winter plans

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has praised the excellent care being provided by regional paediatric units across Northern Ireland on a visit to Craigavon Area Hospital to discuss regional winter plans for children’s services.

During the visit to Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre, Minister Nesbitt also highlighted how parents and carers can take steps to ensure children and young people get the care they need by accessing the right service at the right time.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “It is clear to see the excellent care provided to children and young people here at the Blossom Centre in Craigavon - I know the same can be said of all our paediatric units which form part of the regional Child Health Partnership.

“During the winter period, extra pressure is added to our paediatric services by the increase in seasonal illnesses, such as respiratory conditions and winter vomiting bugs. Please be assured that plans are in place to deal with these pressures and protect vital children’s services. Across our hospital network, dedicated paediatric teams are available to deliver high levels of care if your child does need to come to hospital - these services can help to ensure your child is seen as quickly as possible and as close to home as possible.

“Every parent’s primary focus is to make sure their child gets the care they need in a timely way. Whilst it is understandably stressful and worrying when a child falls ill, they may not necessarily need to attend hospital to get the right care. Please consider if other services can provide the advice and treatment your child needs during the busy winter period.”

Dr Shilpa Shah, Consultant Paediatrician at Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre said: “We are delighted to welcome the Minister here to see how the Blossom Centre operates within the paediatric system across the region, working closely with colleagues across Trusts to ensure that children and young people can receive excellent care. We want to encourage parents to use the children’s symptom checker, and if you need to come to hospital be assured that each Trust has dedicated paediatric units. All of these units have highly skilled staff where your child will receive the same level of safe and effective care irrespective of where they live.”

The Minister concluded: “I want to thank the team here at Blossom Centre, and all paedatric teams across the regional network, for their hard work and dedication. I know that the care and support they provide to every child that comes through their doors means the world to their families.”

If you have any concerns about your child’s health, please seek advice and support as soon as possible.

Children who require urgent medical attention should attend their local Emergency Department.

If your child is unwell and does not require urgent care please use the NI Children’s symptom checker for advice and guidance. You can also contact your GP or out of hours service.

Advice and treatment on a range of common winter illnesses is also available from community pharmacists, including a new ‘Pharmacy First for Sore Throats’ Service which is available to anyone aged five years and over from 1 December 2024.

More information about the Pharmacy First service can be found on the HSC NI website.