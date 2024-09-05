Helen Bryce and Ciara McConville, Senior Radiographers at Action Cancer, launching the charity's Paint the Town Pink campaign.

THIS October, Action Cancer is calling on all types of businesses across Northern Ireland to get behind its annual Paint the Town Pink campaign, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and help raise vital funds for its life-saving breast screening service.

Backing the campaign are Helen Bryce and Ciara McConville, two of the charity’s Senior Radiographers.

Helen said: “Action Cancer aims to provide at least 8,000 breast screenings for asymptomatic ladies aged 40-49 and 70+ (those who are outside the age for NHS screening) and on average we detect six cancers per screening.

"This free service is not available anywhere else in the UK or Ireland. When it comes to breast cancer, early detection saves lives and our 3D state of the art technology can detect cancers as small as a grain of salt.”

Both women are now appealing to retailers, office workers, salons and all kinds of businesses to join them by hosting their own fundraising event with colleagues during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Ciara added: “We are asking each participant to try to raise a minimum of £120 which will cover the cost of one breast screening appointment.

"Once a business has registered to take part, our Fundraising Team will issue a special PTTP fundraising pack which contains fundraising materials, including pink bunting, collection boxes, balloons and lots of great ideas on how to raise some money.

"The Fundraising Team will also be on hand to help support and promote your fundraising event. No matter what you choose to do to raise money, your support will make a huge difference to women in your own community.”

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for over 50 years.

The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year.

These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis, as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services.

These can be accessed from Action Cancer House in Belfast or from 13 regional locations and on board the Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) which travels to over 200 locations each year.

If you or your workplace would like to take part in Paint the Town Pink, please call Mark Irwin-Watson in the fundraising team on 07580 133752 or email [email protected]