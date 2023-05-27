News you can trust since 1963
Parents’ evening and quiz held by Ards YFC

Newtownards YFC had a great night hosting their annual parents’ night and quiz.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Members and their families enjoyed a table quiz held by member Jordan Shanks.

Everyone then enjoyed a light supper after which club and competition awards were handed out. A great night was had by all and Ards YFC’s first parents night after Covid was a brilliant success.

Prize winners

Members of Newtownards YFC at their recent annual parents night and quizMembers of Newtownards YFC at their recent annual parents night and quiz
Public speaking 18-21- Jordan Shanks

Public speaking 21-25- Rebecca McBratney

Home management – Rebecca McCormick

Floral art – Rebecca McBratney

Group debating 25-30 - Joy Shepherd, Jane Patton and Heather Martin

Best new member - Abby Thompson

Presidents' Rose Bowl - Rebecca McCormick

Top stock judging score - Jane Patton

Top male member - Adam McCracken

Top female member - Rebecca McBratney

