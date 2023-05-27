Parents’ evening and quiz held by Ards YFC
Newtownards YFC had a great night hosting their annual parents’ night and quiz.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Members and their families enjoyed a table quiz held by member Jordan Shanks.
Everyone then enjoyed a light supper after which club and competition awards were handed out. A great night was had by all and Ards YFC’s first parents night after Covid was a brilliant success.
Prize winners
Public speaking 18-21- Jordan Shanks
Public speaking 21-25- Rebecca McBratney
Home management – Rebecca McCormick
Floral art – Rebecca McBratney
Group debating 25-30 - Joy Shepherd, Jane Patton and Heather Martin
Best new member - Abby Thompson
Presidents' Rose Bowl - Rebecca McCormick
Top stock judging score - Jane Patton
Top male member - Adam McCracken
Top female member - Rebecca McBratney