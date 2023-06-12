Parents of young farmer who took his own life launch suicide prevention campaign in rural communities

Lynda and Andy Eadon from Warwickshire launched their campaign, ‘Len’s Light’, at the Kenilworth Agricultural Show last weekend in memory of their son Len.

Andy completed a lap of honour in his tractor around the show’s main ring to a round of applause from show attendees for the couple’s work in raising awareness of suicide prevention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An event space at the show allowed people to take part in fun, farming-based competitions, talk about mental health in their communities and find out about support available.

Len Eadon.

The event raised more than £9,000 for charities including PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

It marks the start of a wider campaign which will see Andy Eadon drive a tractor from John O’Groats to Land’s End from 20 June – 20 July.

He will pass through agricultural shows and rural communities along the way to start conversations about suicide prevention in farming, with a beacon of light attached to the front of the tractor as a symbol of hope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple also plan to launch an online petition to make mental health and farm safety statuary in all land-based agricultural colleges and universities.

Andy and Lynda Eadon in Len's Village at the Kenilworth Show.

PAPYRUS community development officer, Jenny Simpson, commented: “Lynda and Andy are wonderful advocates of PAPYRUS, encouraging young people to speak openly and reach out for help if they are struggling, but they also raise vital funds that help our HOPELINE247 to operate and provide support to those struggling with thoughts of suicide.

“We know those in rural and farming communities can be at greater risk of dying by suicide, and the awareness raising that Lynda and Andy are doing will help to save young lives.”

You can follow the Len’s Light campaign here.

For confidential suicide prevention support and advice, contact HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860839967 or email [email protected]

Andy Eadon receives round of applause from Kenilworth Show crowds for Len's Light campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Support is available for young people who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide and for anyone concerned about a young person.

Andy Eadon will drive a tractor from John O'Groats to Land's End as part of the Len's Light campaign.