Part-time Agriculture Course Information Evening
Join them on Monday 20 March at 7pm at Enniskillen Campus to hear about training opportunities available to you. Develop your skills and knowledge of the agriculture industry and attain a City and Guilds Level 2 or Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture.
If you secure employment, working a minimum of 21 hours a week in a Northern Ireland business you could complete the training through an apprenticeship scheme.
Agriculture apprenticeships are delivered one day each week with the remainder of the time being spent working with your employer on a farm. ‘Off-the-job’ training is split into two parts, half a day is spent in the classroom with the other half dedicated to applying learning and developing practical skills on a local farm.
For those new to the industry, study on the Level 2 Apprenticeship in Agriculture to develop an understanding of animal health and welfare, selection and breeding, feeding, caring for and treating animals, keeping farm records and manual handling.
Apprenticeships are normally delivered over two years and on completion of the Level 2 apprenticeship students can opt to continue their studies to attain a Level 3 apprenticeship, through part-time study.
Level 3 apprentices study either beef and sheep production or milk production and further develop their knowledge of animal health, business management, the environment, grassland management, housing, and nutrition.
What next? Book now to attend the information evening on Monday 20 March at 7pm at Enniskillen Campus via www.cafre.ac.uk. Seek and secure an offer of employment and apply for an apprenticeship at CAFRE through our website. Earn while you learn, work alongside experienced staff, receive off-the-job training and gain qualifications tailored to your work.