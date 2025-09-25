Partnership in learner support and agricultural training marks it’s first year​​​​​​​

One year on from the launch of their partnership, Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) and Teagasc are celebrating strong progress in learner support and agricultural training.

What began as a collaborative pilot has now grown into a transformative service- boosting learner engagement, progression, and retention across Teagasc’s education programmes. A key success has been the rollout of enhanced learner support services in Teagasc colleges, ensuring students receive the guidance and resources needed to succeed in their educational journey and future careers.

The Learner Support initiative is a cornerstone of the LOETB-Teagasc partnership, reflecting both organisations commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and sustaining those within it. Alongside this, LOETB and Teagasc are co-developing training programmes designed to be fit for purpose, supporting the long-term viability of farm families and enterprises, regardless of size, through the adoption of sustainable and economically sound farming practices.

Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB, said: “We are very proud to see the Learner Support initiative extended across all agricultural colleges.

Tony Dalton, director, Further Education and Training Services with LOETB discussing the partnership with Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director

“The pilot demonstrated the real value of combining educational delivery with structured learner supports.

“Many students in the agricultural sector balance their studies with work on family farms or employment, and having a dedicated support service ensures they are not left behind.

“This extension reflects our shared commitment with Teagasc to ensure agricultural education is inclusive, responsive, and future-focused.”

Under the initiative, Learner Support Workers, funded by LOETB, now provide tailored one-to-one assistance in all seven agricultural colleges, helping students overcome challenges, access resources, and build confidence throughout their learning journey. The expanded support reflects LOETB’s commitment to opening agricultural education and careers to a wider audience, including those from non-farming backgrounds, while continuing to strengthen opportunities and support those already immersed in the sector.

Professor Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, added: “Teagasc is delighted to continue our established relationship with LOETB. The provision of dedicated learning support officers at each of our colleges is welcomed and greatly enhances our commitment and support to all learners.

“Our colleges are long recognised for the delivery of practical science-based skills development in an inclusive learning environment. The initiative with LOETB further strengthens this learner experience.”

Looking ahead, LOETB and Teagasc will continue to build on their partnership, expanding training opportunities and learner supports to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural sector.

With a shared focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, both organisations remain committed to equipping farm families, rural communities, and the next generation of farmers with the skills and knowledge needed to secure a resilient and vibrant future for Irish agriculture.