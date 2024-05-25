Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-respected figure within agriculture and equestrianism has passed away at the age of 82.

Henry ‘Harry’ Brown, formerly of Boardmills and most recently of Temple, Lisburn, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 11 May.

Harry was a much-respected man in the farming community, having been involved in agriculture for over 50 years.

Equally, he was known well in equestrian circles, firstly in showjumping and hunting, and later in horse racing, having bred horses for several years.

Henry (Harry) Brown who passed away on 11 May 2024. (Pic: supplied)

At the beginning of his farming career, Harry reared calves.

Then, in the mid 1980s, he ventured into a partnership and joint owned a company called Calfrite, buying and exporting livestock to Europe, whilst he regularly advertised his stock for sale in the Farming Life and Farm Week newspapers.

He became well known buying calves in the marts, as well as out at the farms far and wide across the province and beyond.

Harry also enjoyed the game of golf and played at the former Ringdufferin Golf Club, Killyleagh, and then Spa Golf Club, Ballynahinch, in his retirement.

Harry was well known in equestrian circles, firstly in showjumping and hunting, and later in horse racing, having bred horses for several years. (Pic: supplied)

Also in recent years, Harry enjoyed spending a lot of his time in Spain with his wife Irene.

A thanksgiving service was held in Drumbo Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 15 May, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

A very popular figure in the farming community throughout Northern Ireland, and a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, Harry will be dearly missed by all who knew him.