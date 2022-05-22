Pastor’s tractor for Kenya plan

When the Covid-19 pandemic caused a famine in Kenya, Pastor Eric Ngala, Logos Ministries International, and his colleagues attempted to launch famine relief.

However, this proved difficult due to problems cultivating the land for largescale crop production.

This prompted Pastor Eric, LMI’s Co-ordinator for Kenya and East Africa, to present his plan to purchase a tractor and plough, with a view to improving the yield from the land.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to training church leaders at Reformed Theological Seminary, Bumala – where there are currently 72 students – and his pastoral work at Africa Inland Church, another crucial element of Pastor Eric’s ministry is the ‘Applied Agriculture for God’s Glory’ project, which LMI has been supporting since 2019.

Pastor Eric and LMI have been helping Christian leaders to become self-sufficient by providing them with chickens (this includes the brooding costs, disinfection, vaccination and transport), thereby fighting poverty and giving the leaders a long-term, sustainable source of income as they serve the Lord.

The tractor Pastor Eric is hoping to purchase is a Massey Ferguson 375 and will be kept at the seminary, where an agricultural committee will also be formed.

This committee will take applications from students at the college who wish to use the tractor to improve their land.

Pastor Eric Ngala

The tractor will then be returned to the seminary every evening after ploughing is finished for the day.

Aside from the seminary students, the tractor will also be loaned to general users at market rates, thus producing an income for maintenance and the purchasing of other parts, such as a trailer that could be used to carry materials and goods to the seminary.

In order to buy the tractor and a plough, LMI are seeking to raise £18,500.

Could you or your church contribute towards this goal?

Your support could make a huge difference to Christians in Kenya, as they strive to provide for their families while serving the Lord in ministry.

You can support LMI’s Kenya & East Africa Ministry Project by donating online at:

www.lmi-org.net/support-keamp