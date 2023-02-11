Paula McIntyre: Chocolate and Valentine's always go together. . . just like Fred and Ginger

Since Christmas we’ve had cards and gifts bombarding us in the shops.

Even if you think it’s a marketer’s dream it’s not a bad thing to let your loved one know you care. Making a special meal is one way of doing it.

Start off with some bubbles. If you don’t want to drink alcohol on a school night there are some very acceptable non alcoholic versions available now.

A one pot dish is a good idea – get it all done before so you don’t have to slave over the stove all night.

The recipe here is for a spiced pot roast chicken dinner.

The chicken is rubbed with spices and roasted with some celery and onion until golden.

The heat is lowered and after a while some potatoes and leeks added.

You end up with deliciously aromatic chicken and vegetables plus very limited washing up – a win/win in my book.

Chocolate and Valentine’s go together like Fred and Ginger, horses and carriages….The dessert here is a make ahead one and so relieving any need for fuss.

Chocolate pots are a classic French dessert. Refer to them as “pot au chocolat” if you want to add a touch of Gallic je ne sais quoi to the evening.

Essentially hot sweetened cream and a touch of brandy if you wish is added to dark chocolate, whisked until melted and then an egg whisked in. It’s poured into glasses or bowls to set and you end up with a velvety, smooth confection.

For some zing I’ve add plums that have been poached in an orange syrup.

To add a crunch I’ve added a white chocolate and cornflake crunch.

The two are melted together then baked until golden.

Now if you want to get some more brownie points you could make some chocolate truffles?

Nothing says you care more than a homemade gift.