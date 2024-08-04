Paula McIntyre: Corn on the cob is one of nature’s golden delights that we can savour

Corn on the cob is one of nature’s most perfect foods. You can buy it now in the shops with the husk intact – place the cobs straight onto the barbecue and allow the natural “blanket” around it to scorch and perfectly steam the corn within.

Corn and butter are a match made in heaven and one I’ve enjoyed over my lifetime.

When I was growing up corn on the cob was often an option as a starter in restaurants.

The corn came out on a plate having been given a good dousing of butter.

Other starters would have included a glass of orange juice, half a grapefruit, soup and prawn cocktail and I often think wistfully how easy chefs had it in those days.

Another staple on menus in those heady days was Chicken Maryland. Breaded chicken was served with bacon, corn and a banana fritter. When I was young I loved it and still have a fondness for it.

Many years ago when I was actually in the state of Maryland I asked about this iconic dish and not a single soul had heard of it.

Nowadays brined and fried chicken has taken over from Maryland and in the recipe here chicken thighs are soaked in a sugar and salt solution then dipped in buttermilk, dredged in flour and the process repeated.

It gives you a good golden crispy coating on the chicken when it’s fried.

In the recipe here I’ve served it with another American classic, creamed corn. Usually in the states you buy it in tins but in the recipe here fresh corn is cooked with onion and garlic and blended with sour cream.

Some corn is grilled and the niblets served on top with a drizzle of smoked chilli oil. Broighter Gold rapeseed in Limavady just won three gold stars in the Great Taste Awards for their oil – the awards are the equivalent of the food Oscars.

Their hickory smoked oil won a star and is delicious at this time of year to add a kiss of smoke to your cooking without lighting the grill.

Mexican street corn is a tasty way of eating this sweet vegetable. Corn on the cob is boiled and then brushed with oil and grilled.

When you cook the corn on a hot grill the natural sugars caramelise giving it a unique taste.

Once its grilled you brush a mixture of mayonnaise and sour cream all over the corn.

You then douse it with grated parmesan or finely crumbled feta and add some chopped coriander and a sprinkling of chilli powder or smoked paprika.

The combination of corn, creamy dressing and cheese with the fragrant coriander and touch of spice is delicious and perfect for a, fingers crossed, summer’s day.