Paula McIntyre: Now, more than ever it’s vital that we support local butchers and producers

Now, more than ever it’s vital that we support our local butchers and producers. We’re so blessed in this country to have artisans who cure bacon and make great sausages and we should celebrate them. It is handy to go to the supermarket to source everything for your festive dinner under one roof. But by making small changes and going to your local butcher, vegetable grower or greengrocer or deli, you’ll be supporting that family and anyone they buy from locally.

For me ham is an essential part of the Christmas dinner that I would forgo turkey for every time. There’ something so festive about the pork fat glistening with a sugary glaze and redolent of spices. Ham and pineapple is a classic combination and one that I’ve taken inspiration from in the recipe here. When cooking the ham you can boil it in a saucepan on the stove top. Alternatively, and to avoid a steamy kitchen, place in a covered pot in the oven. The glaze here is boiled pineapple juice with maple syrup, brown sugar, cloves, allspice and cinnamon. Spoon over the scored ham fat and roast in an oven, basting with the glaze frequently, until golden and sizzling. Allow to rest before slicing.

Apple and ham are another well tested combination and here the ham is braised in cider or apple juice and then glazed with an apple, cider , cider vinegar and honey mixture. You could add some cloves to the mix but I prefer to have the full on apple taste from the braising and the glaze. Any juices left over from the braising can be added to the turkey gravy. It will give it a lovely zing and season it to boot.

The apple theme is continued in the stuffing recipe here. Sausage meat is combined with diced cooking apple, walnuts and breadcrumbs to delicious effect. You could substitute the apples for dried 75g chopped dried apricots in the recipe or use hazelnuts instead. I’ve stuck with parsley but you could add chopped fresh rosemary or thyme – it’s entirely up to you. Again go to your butcher for the sausage meat – most of them will have brilliant sausages anyway and will be happy to provide you with meat.