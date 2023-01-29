Paula McIntyre: Potatoes have the requirements to form part of a healthy balanced diet

Sales have plummeted in recent times as millennials embrace noodles and rice instead. In a time where we crave the quick and easy and avoiding anything that takes any time to prepare, potatoes are neither seen as convenient or healthy.

The reality is that potatoes have all the requirements to form part of a healthy balanced diet. 100g of baked, steamed or boiled potato has just 100 calories, no fat, no sodium and no cholesterol.

From this portion you’ll get half your daily required dose of vitamin C, more potassium than a banana and fibre, magnesium, B6 and antioxidants. They are high in carbohydrates but the carbs are complex and a necessary part of our everyday diet. More importantly a good local potato is so much more tasty, even in an unadorned state, than plain old boiled rice or pasta.

The issue is mainly the way we cook them. Deep fry them as chips and they’re not going to be healthy anymore.

Many people ask me why my mashed potato is so nice. The answer? Good local spuds and an obscene amount of butter added…. Hassleback potatoes are great to lower the fat without the flavour.

Slice a scrubbed potato but don’t quite go through leaving it intact. At this stage I spritz with some Broighter Gold rapeseed oil and bake until golden. The first recipe this week is for slow cooked pork coppa with sage and walnuts and a buttermilk mash.

Coppa is a relatively lean cut from the shoulder and braises beautifully. Seaview Farms who feature on UTV’s Rare Breed show produce wonderful pork coppa from rare breed animals. The meat might cost a little bit more but it comes from carefully reared pigs and is infinitely more tasty than forced varieties.

Alternatively use a netted and boned pork shoulder instead. Buttermilk is fat free and is delicious mixed into mashed potatoes – all the creaminess without the calories. The price of potatoes, especially if you buy from source, has remained pretty static unlike rice or pasta. You get the bonus of supporting a local farmer too.