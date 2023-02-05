Paula McIntyre: Pulse crops have a much lower carbon footprint than most foods

Pulses are a good way of eking out meat dishes. You could add puy lentils to mince for bolognaise sauce or borlotti beans to a pork stew. The benefit of this is you can concentrate on buying better quality meat, as you’re going to be using less of it. You can buy dried or tinned pulses. With dried you’ll need to soak them in cold water overnight before cooking. When you add them to a braise or stew they’ll pick up all the flavours. Tins are a totally acceptable and extremely handy way of incorporating pulses in your diet. The first recipe here is for pork Florentine with braised lentils and balsamic onions. The pork is butterflied, marinated and then grilled. To braise the lentils, first cook celery, onion, carrot and garlic in oil until soft. The Italians call this a sofrito and is a great, aromatic start to any sauce. The lentils are added with chicken stock and cooked until just done – be careful as there is a fine line in lentils being perfectly cooked and a mushy puree. When I’m braising lentils like this I tend to do a lot and freeze the excess to serve with grilled chicken, as a base for a lentil salad or to have with roasts.