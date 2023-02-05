Paula McIntyre: Pulse crops have a much lower carbon footprint than most foods
World Pulses Day is a designated United Nations global event to recognize the importance of pulses (chickpeas, dry beans, lentils and dried peas among others) as a global food. Since 2019 it has been celebrated on the 10th February.
Pulse crops have a lower carbon footprint than most foods because they require a small amount of fertiliser to grow.
They also have a low water footprint as they are adapted to semi-arid conditions and can tolerate drought stress. But it’s not just the sustainability factor: Pulses are inexpensive, easy to store, highly-nutritious, and their ability to enhance the soil microbiome has been key in improving farming techniques in low-income rural areas.
Pulses are a good way of eking out meat dishes. You could add puy lentils to mince for bolognaise sauce or borlotti beans to a pork stew. The benefit of this is you can concentrate on buying better quality meat, as you’re going to be using less of it. You can buy dried or tinned pulses. With dried you’ll need to soak them in cold water overnight before cooking. When you add them to a braise or stew they’ll pick up all the flavours. Tins are a totally acceptable and extremely handy way of incorporating pulses in your diet. The first recipe here is for pork Florentine with braised lentils and balsamic onions. The pork is butterflied, marinated and then grilled. To braise the lentils, first cook celery, onion, carrot and garlic in oil until soft. The Italians call this a sofrito and is a great, aromatic start to any sauce. The lentils are added with chicken stock and cooked until just done – be careful as there is a fine line in lentils being perfectly cooked and a mushy puree. When I’m braising lentils like this I tend to do a lot and freeze the excess to serve with grilled chicken, as a base for a lentil salad or to have with roasts.
Chickpeas have become very popular. You can add them to stews, use them for salads or they’re the base of hummus. Here the hummus is made using tinned chick peas and whizzed up with some local roasted carrots. Have this as a snack with pitta bread or crunchy vegetables to dip. For something different I’ve added one of my favourite street foods – Sicilian panelled. Chick pea flour, also known as gram flour is cooked to a porridge with water, parsley added and then spread out and cooled. You can buy gram flour in most supermarkets now or in Asian shops. Cut the cooled mixture and fry until crisp and golden. Serve with the carrot hummus or just simply with some finely grated parmesan cheese.
Next Friday break out the pulses and celebrate a truly global food.