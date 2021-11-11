PB Agri Services to distribute the HVS Animal Health product range

Paul Brown with heifers getting ready for being AI in three weeks

This development will see the Victoria-Bridge company selling the HVS product range throughout North Tyrone and the Foyle catchment area.

PB Agri Services already provides an artificial insemination services to suckler and dairy farmers in the region. The company also offers a freeze branding services to dairy farmers throughout the island of Ireland.

Co Down based HVS Animal Health markets a wide selection of proven mineral and vitamin drenches to dairy, beef and sheep producers. This includes the renowned Liquid Gold range.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity of working with the HVS team,” confirmed Paul Brown of PB Agri Services.

“And it’s been pretty much a baptism of fire. The autumn:winter breeding season is about to get underway in the north west and, as a result, demand for Liquid Gold Dairy is already very strong.”

According to Paul, the drench constitutes a unique combination of trace mineral and vitamin drench, which acts to boost heifers’ immune status, inherent fertility and overall health levels.

He added:“These are the key drivers that will combine to deliver optimal conception rates with these animals.

“It’s important that both cows and heifer are in peak health, prior to insemination. Drenching with Liquid Gold Dairy three weeks prior to insemination ensures that such will be the case.”

According to Paul, the fast growing use of sexed semen and fixed time AI makes the case drenching all breeding stock with Liquid Gold all the stronger.

On farm results achieved here in Northern Ireland confirm that conception rates, using a combination of fixed time AI and sexed semen, can be increased by 20% if heifers are dosed with Liquid Gold Dairy three weeks prior to insemination.

Paul concluded: “A lot of autumn calving cows were kept out at grass this year for longer than would normally be the case.

“As a consequence, body condition scores were noticeably below where they would normally be expected to be at drying off.

“The case for boosting these animals’ mineral and vitamin status, both prior to and post calving is a very strong one indeed.

“The good news is that Liquid Gold Dairy meets this requirement precisely.”