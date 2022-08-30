Pedestrian, aged in his 60s, dies after being struck by lorry

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kildare Street was closed for a time while the investigation was carried out,however, the road has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant McIvor, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area.

“Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police at accident scene

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...