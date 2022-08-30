News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pedestrian, aged in his 60s, dies after being struck by lorry

A male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, has sadly died following a road traffic collision on Kildare Street, Newry, yesterday (Monday 29 August).

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:59 am

Kildare Street was closed for a time while the investigation was carried out,however, the road has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant McIvor, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area.

“Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police at accident scene

Most Popular

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22,” he ended.

McIvorNewryPolicePolice Service of Northern Ireland