Pedestrian, aged in his 60s, dies after being struck by lorry
A male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, has sadly died following a road traffic collision on Kildare Street, Newry, yesterday (Monday 29 August).
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:59 am
Kildare Street was closed for a time while the investigation was carried out,however, the road has since reopened to traffic.
Sergeant McIvor, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area.
“Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Most Popular
-
1
Extensive stock farm for sale with ‘added bonus’ of 362 acres grace and favour grazing
-
2
30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
-
3
Man (57) dies at scene of County Antrim road accident
-
4
McCollum crowned winner of UFU winter wheat competition
-
5
21 pictures from Curley Charity Tractor Run
“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22,” he ended.