Pedigree bull ‘cannot return to NI for six months due to protocol’

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin, was contacted by a cattle breeder this week who had transported the animal to a sale in England.

However, due to a “minor issue”, the bull could not be auctioned on the day and the farmer was informed he would not be able to bring the animal home for a period of six months, “because of the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

Mr Irwin commented: “That is a preposterous situation and the farmer will either have to kill the animal for meat and take a massive hit on its value, or the other option, which is untenable, is to find someone to look after the animal for six months which, as anyone would agree, is totally unworkable.”

DUP MLA William Irwin

Mr Irwin said pedigree breeders, who often take their animals to shows and sales on the mainland, find themselves in an “increasingly untenable situation” due to the protocol.

“The protocol rules are hurting agriculture and my constituent has experienced a lot of disruption, increased costs and loss of business as a result of the damaging and restrictive EU imposed rules that are disenfranchising the people of Northern Ireland,” he stated.

“It is now up to the government to take decisive action and deal with the protocol in a way which restores unfettered access to mainland GB and restores full and free trade with our biggest and most important trading partner – the rest of the United Kingdom.