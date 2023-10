Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trade, in all rings, was exceptionally strong with no negative on trade due to the high numbers.

The 350 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers being sold to a top of £318 per 100k for 700k at £2235 from a Killylea producer, followed by £309 per 100k for 690k at £2135 from a Benburb producer. A Killylea farmer received £300 per 100k for 746k at £2235.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £250 to £286.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

The top ten beef heifers averaged 715k at £2090 £292 per 100k.

Good quality forward heifers sold from £250 to £295 per 100k for 515 at £1645 from a Tassagh farmer, followed by £288 for 544k at £1565 from a Scarva farmer.

Good quality midweight heifers sold steadily from £250 to £309 per 100k for 468k Aberdeen Angus at £1445 from a Derrynoose farmer, followed by £308 per 100k for 414k at £1275 from a Tandragee farmer.

260 bullocks sold in a very firm demand with good quality forward bullocks selling from £240 to £289 for 604k at £1745 from a Tynan farmer.

The same owner received £288 per 100k for 640k at £1845.

Beef bullocks sold to £281 per 100k for 720k at £2025 from a Dungannon producer.

The same owner received £272 per 100k for 778k at £2115.

All good quality beef bullocks sold from £250 to £271 per 100k.

Midweight bullocks sold in the strongest trade for several weeks with top quality lots from £260 to £333 per 100k for 428k at £1425 from a Belleeks farmer.

The same owner received £327 for 424k at £1385. A Portadown farmer receives £324 per 100k for 452k at £1465.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold to £230 per 100k for 586k at £1345 from a Markethill farmer. A Tandragee producer received £225 per 100k for 612k at £1375.

Top price of £1405 for 630k (£223) from a Markethill farmer.

Main demand for good quality lots from £205 to £221 per 100k.

The 380 weanlings maintained their recent trade with good quality light males selling from £280 to £355 per 100k for 304k at £1080 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by £343 per 100k for 292k at £1000 from a Portadown producer.

Stronger males sold to £334 per 100k for 506k at £1690 from a Tassagh farmer, followed by £328 per 100k for 36k at £1430 from a Whitecross farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 to £328 per 100k.

Heifer weanlings sold to £362 per 100k for 218k at £790 from a Ballynahinch farmer, followed by £346 per 100k for 396k at £1370 from a Tassagh farmer.

All good quality heifers sold from £250 to £319 per 100k.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £1920 for a Limousin cow with a bull calf, followed by £1800 for a Limousin heifer and a bull calf.

Several more lots sold from £1300 to £1780 each. Pedigree Limousin bull (two year old) sold at £2350.

An entry of 60 in calf heifers from P Donnelly, Clogher on Thurday 28th September in Markethill mart sold to a top of £2920 with others at £2600, £2520 and £2450. In all, 30 lots sold from £2000 to £2400 each with a sale average of £2070 per head.

Beef heifers

Killylea producer 704k £2235 318p/k: Benburb producer 692k £2135 309p/k: Killylea producer 746k £2235 300p/k: Benburb producer 656k £1875 286p/k: Armagh producer 720k £2035 283p/k: Killylea producer 788k £2225 282p/k: Dungannon producer 654k £1835 281p/k and Killylea producer 764k £2135 279p/k.

Forward heifers

Tassagh producer 558k £1645 295p/k: Scarva producer 544k £1565 288p/k: Portadown 520k £1485 286p/k: Hilltown producer 608k £1735 285p/k: Scarva producer 538k £1535 285p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 624k £1775 284p/k: Benburb producer 600k £1695 283p/k: Cladymore producer 506k £1425 282p/k and Portadown producer 518k £1455 281p/k.

Midweight heifers

Derrynoose producer 468k £1445 309p/k: Tandragee producer 414k £1275 308p/: 406k £1245 307p/k: Newry producer 394k £1205 306p/k: Banbridge producer 422k £1285 305p/k: Tandragee producer 436k £1325 304p/k: Dungannon producer 394k £1175 298p/k: Portadown producer 390k £1155 296p/k: Dungannon producer 418k £1195 286p/k and Armagh producer 408k £1165 286p/k.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon producer 720k £2025 281p/k: 778k £2115 272p/k: Tandragee producer 662k £1795 271p/k: Ballinderry producer 694k £1875 270p/k: Dungannon producer 794k £2115 266p/k: Ballynahinch producer 788k £2095 266p/k: Downpatrick producer 790k £2095 265p/k: 790k £2095 265p/k and Dungannon producer 726k £1915 264p/k.

Forward bullocks

Tynan producer 604k £1745 289p/k: 640k £1845 288p/k: Armagh producer 584k £1625 278p/k: Dungannon producer 522k £1445 277p/k: Downpatrick producer 614k £1695 276p/k: Tynan producer 636k £1745 274p/k: Portadown producer 596k £1635 274p/k: Mayobridge producer 542k £1485 274p/k and Tynan producer 580k £1585 273p/k.

Midweight bullocks

Belleek producer 428k £1425 333p/k: 424k £1385 327p/k: Portadown producer 452k £1465 324p/k: Clabby producer 412k £1285 312p/k: 476k £1475 310p/k: Portadown producer 444k £1365 307p/k: Belleek producer 458k £1405 307p/k: 450k £1375 306p/k: Portadown producer 470k £1435 305p/k and Belleek producer 452k £1355 300p/k.

Friesian bullocks

Markethill producer 586k £1345 230p/k: Tandragee producer 612k £1375 225p/k: Markethill producer 630k £1405 223p/k: Mayobridge producer 658k £1455 221p/k: Tandragee producer 574k £1225 213p/k: 646k £1375 213p/k and Richhill producer 606k £1285 212p/k.

Light male weanlings

Whitecross producer 304k £1080 355p/k: Portadown producer 292k £1000 343p/k: 288k £980 340p/k: 332k £1120 337p/k: 340k £1140 335p/k: Whitecross producer 380k £1270 334p/k: Portadown producer 306k £1000 327p/k: Whitecross producer 324k £1040 321p/k: Keady producer 392k £1220 311p/k and Portadown producer 348k £1070 308p/k.

Strong male weanlings

Tassagh producer 506k £1690 334p/k: Whitecross producer 436k £1430 328p/k: Markethill producer 406k £1330 328p/k: Keady producer 444k £13790 309p/k: 470k £1450 309p/k: Tassagh producer 408k £1250 306p/k: 500k £1500 300p/k: 420k £1260 300p/k: 456k £1340 294p/k and Dromara producer 474k £1380 291p/k.

Heifer weanlings