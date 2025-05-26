Pedigree registered Charolais bulls sells for £5180 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 308 lots listed sold to the best trade in a long time with beef bred cows selling to a high of £3537-60 for an 880kg Limousin to £402 per 100kg also £3515-40 for a 930kg Limousin to £378 per 100kg with an 820kg Limousin to £3509-60 at £428 per 100kg an 830kg Belgian Blue sold to £414 per 100kg at £3436-20 with an 810kg Charolais to £404 per 100kg at £3272-40 and a 790kg Charolais sold to £3128-40 at £396 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £528 per 100kg for a 680kg Belgian Blue to £3604 a 730kg Belgian Blue sold to £416 per 100kg for a 730kg to £3036-80.
A 620kg Charolais to £404 (£2504-80) a 710kg Belgian Blue sold to £406 per 100kg to £2882-60 with a 780kg Simmental to £2995-20 at £384 per 100kg and a 790kg Limousin to £2721-60 at £378 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £290 for a 900kg to £2610.
Fat bulls sold to £3381 for a 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £322 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £4144-80 per head and £426 per 100kg for a 680kg Belgian Blue to £2896-80.
Friesian steers sold to £2620 for an 810kg (£381).
Fat heifers sold to £2574 for a 660kg Limousin to £390 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3210 for an 840kg Limousin (£382) a 685kg Limousin sold to £3040 (£443) with a 665kg Limousin to £2830 (£425).
Forward steers sold to £2500 for a 580kg Limousin (£431) with a 595kg Belgian Blue to £2500 (£420) and a 590kg Limousin to £2500 (£420).
Med weight steers sold to £1880 for a 500kg Limousin (£376).
Smaller steers sold to £1480 for a 375kg Limousin (£394).
Heavy heifers sold to £2890 for a 615kg Limousin (£470) with a 610kg Limousin to £2690 (£441).
Forward heifers sold to £2330 for a 590kg Limousin (£395) with a 545kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£422).
Medweight heifers sold to £2400 for a 440kg Charolais (£545) with a 445kg Charolais to £1980 (£445).
Smaller heifers sold to £589 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £2180.
Weanling males sold to £1970 for a strong 475kg Charolais (£414) with a 490kg Simmental to £1940 (£396).
Lightweight males sold to £1880 for a 360kg Charolais (£522) with a 370kg Charolais to £1840 (£497).
Weanling heifers sold to £1830 for a 400kg Charolais (£457) to £524 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £1390.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2860 twice, £2740 and £2680.
Breeding bulls sold to £5180 for pedigree registered Charolais and £3650 for pedigree registered Limousin a pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus sold to £3000.
Suckler outfits sold to £4010, £3920 twice and £3720.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2980, £2500 and £2110.
Bull calves (under two months) sold to £1010 for Charolais.
Heifer calves (under two months) sold to £1250 and £1210 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1650 and £1490 for Limousins.
Reared female lumps sold to £1600 and £1310 for Aberdeen Angus
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Co Armagh producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £530 (£3604) 730kg Belgian Blue to £416 (£3036-80) and 710kg Belgian Blue to £406 (£2882-60) Armagh producer 820kg Limousin to £428 (£3509-60) Fivemiletown producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £414 (£3436-20) Irvinestown producer 620kg Charolais to £404 (£2504-20) Clogher producer 810kg Charolais to £404 (£3272-40) 880kg Limousin to £402 (£3537-60) 780kg Simmental to £384 (£2995-20) and 930kg Limousin to £378 (£3515-40) Lisnaskea producer 790kg Charolais to £396 (£3128-40) Augher producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £388 (£2483-20) Omagh producer 690kg Charolais to £380 (£2622) 720kg Charolais to £378 (£2721-60) and 600kg Limousin to £368 (£2208) Eskra producer 790kg Limousin to £376 (£2970-40) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £374 (£1944-80) Sixmilecross producer 620kg Limousin to £370 (£2479) Coalisland producer 710kg Limousin to £368 (£2612-80) and Moneymore producer 640kg Limousin to £368 (£2355-20).
Other quality beef Bred Cows sold from £350 to £366 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £347 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £368 to £416 per 100kg to a high of £530 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2610 for a 900kg to £290 per 100kg with others selling from £252 to £286 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £180 to £208 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Carrickmore producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £322 (£3381) Ballygowan producer 830kg Limousin to £312 (£2589-60) and Armagh producer 850kg Limousin to £308 (£2618).
Fat steers
Belgian Blue steers sold to £426 per 100kg to £2896-80. Charolais steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2827-20 and £3078 per head. Limousin steers sold to £368 per 100kg for an 870kg to £3201-60 and £4144-80 per head. Simmental steers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 980kg to £2920-20. Friesian steers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2385-20. Several others sold from £294 to £314 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to 3296 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1864-80.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £390 per100kg for a 660kg to £2574. Charolais heifers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2483-20. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2006-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2029-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £332 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1925-60. Friesian heifers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1747-20.
Store bullocks
A very sharp demand in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £3210 for an 840kg Limousin (£382) with a 785kg Limousin to £3110 (£396) a 685kg Limousin sold to £3040 (£443) with a 665kg Limousin to £2830 (£425).
Several other quality lots sold from £372 to £422 per 100kg.
Friesian steer 810kg sold to £2620 (£381).
Forward steers sold to £2500 for a 580kg Limousin (£431) with a 595kg Belgian Blue to £2500 (£420) and a 590kg Limousin sold to £2480 (£420) and a 575kg Charolais sold to £2380 (£412).
Others sold from £332 to £392 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Oliver Cairns Ballygawley 840kg Limousin to £3210 (£382) 785kg Limousin to £3110 (£396) and 825kg Limousin to £3100 (£375) Fermanagh producer 685kg Limousin to £3040 (£443) 695kg Limousin to £2860 (£411) and 665kg Limousin to £2830 (£425) N McCauley Strabane 765kg Charolais to £2990 (£391) 710kg Charolais to £2980(£419) and 735kg Charolais to £2800 (£381) D G Newell Portadown 710kg Limousin to £2920 (£411) and 710kg Charolais to £2900 (£408) E Little Brookeborough 740kg Charolais to £2880 (£389) 740kg Charolais to £2790 (£377) 635kg Limousin to £2680 (£422) G Steen Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £2850 (£413) and 650kg Charolais to £2660 (£409) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 715kg Belgian Blue to £2660 (£372) M Carr Newry 690kg Charolais to £2630 (£381) Omagh producer 810kg Friesian. to £2620 (£381) and P Scott Eskra 770kg Limousin to £2600 (£337).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2500 for a 580kg Limousin (£431) 595kg Belgian Blue to £2500 (£420) and 590kg Limousin to £2480 (£420) for a Co Armagh producer. G Steen Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £2380 (£421) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£392) and 565kg Limousin to £2130 (£377) D Jackson Tynan 585kg Limousin to £2310 (£395) and 525kg Charolais to £1970 (£375) P Cullinan Eskra 555kg Limousin to £2100 (£378) A Teague Dromore 565kg Charolais to £2100 (£371) 555kg Limousin to £2070 (£373) 565kg Charolais to £2060 (£364) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to£1970 (£348) and 525kg Limousin to £1930 (£367) P Scott Omagh 550kg Limousin to £2050 (£372) 575kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£337) and 575kg Belgian Blue to £1910 (£332) and M Keys Clogher 585kg Limousin to £2000 (£342) 560kg Limousin to £1940 (£346) and 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£341).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
J D McGovern Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1880 (£376) 450kg Limousin to £1690 (£375) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£350) 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£356) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£361) James Conroy Sixmilecross 485kg Limousin to £1780 (£367) 470kg Limousin to £1630 (£347) and 415kg Charolais to £1450 (£372) A Simpson Dungannon 490kg Hereford to £1730 (£353) Fivemiletown producer 445kg Charolais to £1690 (£380) P McVeigh Dungannon 435kg Limousin to £1670 (£384) and 380kg Limousin to £1550 (£356) F McKenna Augher 465kg Limousin to £1650 (£355) and P Ward Donaghmore 450kg Hereford to £1410 (£313).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
F McKenna Augher £375kg Limousin to £1480 (£394) and 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1440 (£379) James Conroy Sixmilecross 395kg Limousin to £1470 (£372) and 390kg Saler to £1430 (£366) and J D McGovern Newtownbutler 370kg Limousin to £1380 (£373) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£347) and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£343).
Store heifers
A very firm demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2890 for a 615kg Limousin (£470) with a 610kg Limousin to £2690 (£441) and a 640kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £2790 (£436).
Several others sold from £342 to £400 per 100kg
Forward heifers sold to £2330 for a 590kg Limousin (£395) with a 545kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£422).
Leading prices
J McSorley Beragh 615kg Limousin to £2890 (£470) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £2790 (£436) 610kg Limousin to £2690 (£441) 650kg Charolais to £2600 (£400) 615kg Charolais to £2460 (£400) 620kg Limousin to £2420 (£390) 625kg Limousin to £2390 (£382) 625kg Limousin to £2300 (£368) and 630kg Limousin to £2290 (£363) C Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £2500 (£376) S Hadnett Armagh 680kg Charolais to £2490 (£366) 660kg Charolais to £2430 (£368) 705kg Belgian Blue to £2410 (£342) and 665kg Limousin to £2300 (£346) and R Watson Augher 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £2390 (£354) and 650kg Limousin to £2300 (£354).
Forward heifers 545kg to 605kg sold to £2330 for a 590kg Limousin (£395) for J McSorley Beragh. P J McWilliams Seskinore 580kg Charolais to £2320 (£400) S Hadnett Armagh 605kg Charolais to £2310 (£382) and K McCaffery Sixmilecross 545kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£422).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £545 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais selling to £2400. A 445kg Charolais sold to £1980 (£445) with a 425kg Charolais to £1970 (£463).
Leading prices
K McCaffery Sixmilecross 440kg Charolais to £2400 (£545) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1980 (£445) Fivemiletown producer 425kg Charolais to £1970 (£463) E Carrothers Brookeborough 485kg Charolais to £1940 (£400) 420kg Charolais to £1710 (£407) and 445kg Charolais to £1690 (£380) C Quinn Ballygawley 445kg Limousin to £1920 (£431) and 465kg Limousin to £1760 (£378) R Watson Augher 500kg Charolais to £1870 (£374) P Shevlin Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1870 (£415) 410kg Limousin to £1760 (£429) and 410kg Limousin to £1710 (£393) M Murphy Macken 440kg Charolais to £1850 (£420) D J Jackson Tynan 475kg Charolais to £1810 (£381) M/S J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1700 (£347) C Clarke Beragh 450kg Limousin to £1670 (£371) H A Quinn Dungannon 490kg Shorthorn beef to £1670 (£341) and 460kg Shorthorn beef to £1640 (£356) H Dolan Derrygonnelly 450kg Stabiliser to £1650 (£366) and E Cassidy Tempo 445kg Hereford to £1640 (£368).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
M/S S and T Donnelly 370kg Limousin to £2180 (£589) J Cassidy Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £1450 (£402) 350kg Charolais to £1440 (£411) 370kg Charolais to £1440 (£383) 365kg Limousin to £1400 (£383) and 355kg Charolais to £1320 (£372) P McVeigh Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1370. E Cassidy Tempo 375kg Belgian Blue to £1340 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £1300.
Weanlings
A lot of quality stock on offer in this section sold easily to a very firm demand with strong males selling to £1970 for a 475kg Charolais (£414) with a 490kg Simmental to £1940 (£396).
Lightweight males topped £522 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1880 with 370kg Charolais to £1840 (£497).
Weanling heifers sold to £1830 for a 400kg Charolais (£457) a 350kg Limousin sold to £1540 (£440) a 295kg Limousin sold to £1390 (£471) with a 265kg Limousin selling to £1390 (£524).
Leading prices
Strong Males sold to £1970 for a 475kg Charolais (£414) to L Hamilton Omagh. G C Wells Moira 490kg Simmental t £1940 (£396) 465kg Charolais to £1810 (£389) 490kg Charolais to £1800 x 2 (£367) and 460kg Charolais to £1790 (£389) S F Farry Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1850 (£451) T Noble Lisbellaw 470kg Charolais to £1770 (£376) and P P Devlin Cookstown 475kg Charolais to £1640 (£345).
Lightweight males sold to £1880 for a 360kg Charolais (£522) 410kg Charolais to £1850 (£451) and 360kg Limousin to £1730 (£480) for M McCrystal Ballygawley. Fermanagh producer 380kg Charolais to £1770 (£466) and 370kg Limousin to £1650 (£446) S Carmichael Moneymore 400kg Belgian Blue to £1730 (£432) Ballygreenan Farms Augher 395kg Limousin to £1710 (£433) J McElroy Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1640 (£437) and M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £1630 (£446).
Weanling heifers
L Hamilton Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1830 (£457) and 380kg Charolais to £1450 (£381) S Hadnett Armagh 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1740 (£366) Ben McCully Warringstown 430kg Simmental to £1590 (£370) 330kg Limousin to £1590 (£482) 390kg Simmental to £1390 (£356) 265kg Limousin to £1390 (£524) and 295kg Limousin to £1320 (£447) S Carmichael Moneymore £1520 (£390) and 335kg Limousin to £1360 (£406) W Beadon Clogher 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£336) and 410kg Belgian Blue to £1410 (£344) M Swift Irvinestown 370kg Limousin to £1440 (£389) and 315kg Limousin to £1350 (£428) J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £1410 (£414) 295kg Limousin to £1390 (£471) and 280kg Limousin to £1320 (£471) and J McElroy Clogher 350kg Charolais to £1370 (£391) and 305kg Charolais to £1370 (£449).
Breeding bulls
A very keen interest in this section with an Irvinestown producer selling a pedigree registered Charolais to £5180.
An Omagh producer sold pedigree non registered Limousins to £3650 and £2300 for a young bull (born 20-06-2023); Newtownbutler producer £3000; £1720 for a pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus; Pomeroy producer £2720 for pedigree registered Shorthorn beef and Newtownbutler producer £2750 for pedigree registered Charolais (19-04-2023).
Dairy cows
A brisk demand this week in this section with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to £2860. Dungannon producer £2860 and £2680 for calved heifers. Brookeborough producer £2740, £1980, £1820 and £1700 for calved heifers. Armagh producer £2680 and £2420 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2480, £2400 for calved heifers. Ballybay producer £2120 for calved heifer.
Several others sold from £1520 to £1820.
Springing heifers sold to £1820.
Suckler cows and calves
A great turnout of quality outfits this week sold to a high of £4010 for a heifer with heifer calf followed by £3920 and £3450 for heifers with heifer calves and £3400 for a 2019 cow with heifer calf all going to a Co Armagh producer. M McWilliams Seskinore £3920 for a third calver with heifer calf and £2540 for third calver with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £3720 for heifer with heifer calf. Sixmilecross producer £3500 for heifer with heifer calf. J Stephens Portadown £2660 for heifer with heifer calf and £2410 for 2018 cow with bull calf. P McDonnell Dungannon £2400 for a second calver with heifer calf. S McConnell Clogher £2280 for heifer with heifer calf. Lisburn producer £2380 for second calver with bull calf and £1900 and £1740 for heifers with heifer calves.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2980 for a Rosslea producer. £2500 for Sixmilecross producer; £2110 for Lisburn producer. £2020 for a Dungannon producer; pedigree registered Charolais; bulling heifers from a Newtownstewart producer sold to £2410, £2380, £2320 and £2300 (born 04/23, 09/23, 05/24 and 05/24).
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £1010 for a Charolais to A Beggan Rosslea. Ballygreenan Farms Augher £950 for Limousin; F White Trillick £910 x 3 £850, £770 x 2 and £700 for Aberdeen Angus; G Smith Seskinore £860 for Belgian Blue; R McConnell Clogher £800 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £770 for Hereford and R J Crawford Stewartstown £720 for Limousin.
Heifer calves (under two months)
M/S E and S McCaughey Trillick £1250 for Charolais; B O'Rourke Rosslea £1210 for Charolais; N McKiver Stewartstown £750 for Simmental; M McGuigan Dungannon £720 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and Frances White Trillick £720 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
M/S D and E Beggan Rosslea £1650 and £1490 for Limousins; B O'Rourke Rosslea £1330 for Charolais; S Murphy Brookeborough £1290 for Charolais; Co Antrim producer £1140 for Limousin and £1000 for Charolais; L Poots Lisburn £1140 for Aberdeen Angus Aughnacloy producer £1130 for Charolais and £930 for Charolais; J Leitch Castlederg £1020 x 2 £960 x 3 and £920 for Aberdeen Angus; M Conn Portadown £1000 for Shorthorn; H Connelly Rosslea £990 for Belgian Blue and K R Latimer Trillick £960 for Hereford.
Reared female lumps
P J Gilleese Kinawley £1600 £1310 and £1220 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1480 for Limousin and £960 for Stabiliser; S Cox Kinawley £1160, £1040 and £880 for Limousins and £1030, £990 and £970 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £1100 for Shorthorn beef; S Murphy Brookeborough £980 for Charolais; T Simpson Ederney £980 for Shorthorn beef; J Leitch Castlederg 960 for Aberdeen Angus; N Neal Irvinestown £960 and £900 for Speckled Park and F McKenna Augher £870 for Limousin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.