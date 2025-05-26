Pedigree registered Charolais bulls sells for £5180 at Clogher Mart

Another good seasonal entry of 1012 cattle offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 24th May resulted in a very strong demand for a lot of top quality stock in all sale rings.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 308 lots listed sold to the best trade in a long time with beef bred cows selling to a high of £3537-60 for an 880kg Limousin to £402 per 100kg also £3515-40 for a 930kg Limousin to £378 per 100kg with an 820kg Limousin to £3509-60 at £428 per 100kg an 830kg Belgian Blue sold to £414 per 100kg at £3436-20 with an 810kg Charolais to £404 per 100kg at £3272-40 and a 790kg Charolais sold to £3128-40 at £396 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £528 per 100kg for a 680kg Belgian Blue to £3604 a 730kg Belgian Blue sold to £416 per 100kg for a 730kg to £3036-80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 620kg Charolais to £404 (£2504-80) a 710kg Belgian Blue sold to £406 per 100kg to £2882-60 with a 780kg Simmental to £2995-20 at £384 per 100kg and a 790kg Limousin to £2721-60 at £378 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £290 for a 900kg to £2610.

Fat bulls sold to £3381 for a 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £322 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £4144-80 per head and £426 per 100kg for a 680kg Belgian Blue to £2896-80.

Friesian steers sold to £2620 for an 810kg (£381).

Fat heifers sold to £2574 for a 660kg Limousin to £390 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3210 for an 840kg Limousin (£382) a 685kg Limousin sold to £3040 (£443) with a 665kg Limousin to £2830 (£425).

Forward steers sold to £2500 for a 580kg Limousin (£431) with a 595kg Belgian Blue to £2500 (£420) and a 590kg Limousin to £2500 (£420).

Med weight steers sold to £1880 for a 500kg Limousin (£376).

Smaller steers sold to £1480 for a 375kg Limousin (£394).

Heavy heifers sold to £2890 for a 615kg Limousin (£470) with a 610kg Limousin to £2690 (£441).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward heifers sold to £2330 for a 590kg Limousin (£395) with a 545kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£422).

Medweight heifers sold to £2400 for a 440kg Charolais (£545) with a 445kg Charolais to £1980 (£445).

Smaller heifers sold to £589 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £2180.

Weanling males sold to £1970 for a strong 475kg Charolais (£414) with a 490kg Simmental to £1940 (£396).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightweight males sold to £1880 for a 360kg Charolais (£522) with a 370kg Charolais to £1840 (£497).

Weanling heifers sold to £1830 for a 400kg Charolais (£457) to £524 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £1390.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2860 twice, £2740 and £2680.

Breeding bulls sold to £5180 for pedigree registered Charolais and £3650 for pedigree registered Limousin a pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus sold to £3000.

Suckler outfits sold to £4010, £3920 twice and £3720.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2980, £2500 and £2110.

Bull calves (under two months) sold to £1010 for Charolais.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer calves (under two months) sold to £1250 and £1210 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1650 and £1490 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps sold to £1600 and £1310 for Aberdeen Angus

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Co Armagh producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £530 (£3604) 730kg Belgian Blue to £416 (£3036-80) and 710kg Belgian Blue to £406 (£2882-60) Armagh producer 820kg Limousin to £428 (£3509-60) Fivemiletown producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £414 (£3436-20) Irvinestown producer 620kg Charolais to £404 (£2504-20) Clogher producer 810kg Charolais to £404 (£3272-40) 880kg Limousin to £402 (£3537-60) 780kg Simmental to £384 (£2995-20) and 930kg Limousin to £378 (£3515-40) Lisnaskea producer 790kg Charolais to £396 (£3128-40) Augher producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £388 (£2483-20) Omagh producer 690kg Charolais to £380 (£2622) 720kg Charolais to £378 (£2721-60) and 600kg Limousin to £368 (£2208) Eskra producer 790kg Limousin to £376 (£2970-40) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £374 (£1944-80) Sixmilecross producer 620kg Limousin to £370 (£2479) Coalisland producer 710kg Limousin to £368 (£2612-80) and Moneymore producer 640kg Limousin to £368 (£2355-20).

Other quality beef Bred Cows sold from £350 to £366 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £347 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £368 to £416 per 100kg to a high of £530 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2610 for a 900kg to £290 per 100kg with others selling from £252 to £286 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £180 to £208 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Carrickmore producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £322 (£3381) Ballygowan producer 830kg Limousin to £312 (£2589-60) and Armagh producer 850kg Limousin to £308 (£2618).

Fat steers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgian Blue steers sold to £426 per 100kg to £2896-80. Charolais steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2827-20 and £3078 per head. Limousin steers sold to £368 per 100kg for an 870kg to £3201-60 and £4144-80 per head. Simmental steers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 980kg to £2920-20. Friesian steers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2385-20. Several others sold from £294 to £314 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to 3296 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1864-80.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £390 per100kg for a 660kg to £2574. Charolais heifers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2483-20. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2006-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2029-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £332 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1925-60. Friesian heifers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1747-20.

Store bullocks

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £3210 for an 840kg Limousin (£382) with a 785kg Limousin to £3110 (£396) a 685kg Limousin sold to £3040 (£443) with a 665kg Limousin to £2830 (£425).

Several other quality lots sold from £372 to £422 per 100kg.

Friesian steer 810kg sold to £2620 (£381).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers sold to £2500 for a 580kg Limousin (£431) with a 595kg Belgian Blue to £2500 (£420) and a 590kg Limousin sold to £2480 (£420) and a 575kg Charolais sold to £2380 (£412).

Others sold from £332 to £392 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Oliver Cairns Ballygawley 840kg Limousin to £3210 (£382) 785kg Limousin to £3110 (£396) and 825kg Limousin to £3100 (£375) Fermanagh producer 685kg Limousin to £3040 (£443) 695kg Limousin to £2860 (£411) and 665kg Limousin to £2830 (£425) N McCauley Strabane 765kg Charolais to £2990 (£391) 710kg Charolais to £2980(£419) and 735kg Charolais to £2800 (£381) D G Newell Portadown 710kg Limousin to £2920 (£411) and 710kg Charolais to £2900 (£408) E Little Brookeborough 740kg Charolais to £2880 (£389) 740kg Charolais to £2790 (£377) 635kg Limousin to £2680 (£422) G Steen Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £2850 (£413) and 650kg Charolais to £2660 (£409) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 715kg Belgian Blue to £2660 (£372) M Carr Newry 690kg Charolais to £2630 (£381) Omagh producer 810kg Friesian. to £2620 (£381) and P Scott Eskra 770kg Limousin to £2600 (£337).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2500 for a 580kg Limousin (£431) 595kg Belgian Blue to £2500 (£420) and 590kg Limousin to £2480 (£420) for a Co Armagh producer. G Steen Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £2380 (£421) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£392) and 565kg Limousin to £2130 (£377) D Jackson Tynan 585kg Limousin to £2310 (£395) and 525kg Charolais to £1970 (£375) P Cullinan Eskra 555kg Limousin to £2100 (£378) A Teague Dromore 565kg Charolais to £2100 (£371) 555kg Limousin to £2070 (£373) 565kg Charolais to £2060 (£364) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to£1970 (£348) and 525kg Limousin to £1930 (£367) P Scott Omagh 550kg Limousin to £2050 (£372) 575kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£337) and 575kg Belgian Blue to £1910 (£332) and M Keys Clogher 585kg Limousin to £2000 (£342) 560kg Limousin to £1940 (£346) and 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£341).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

J D McGovern Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1880 (£376) 450kg Limousin to £1690 (£375) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£350) 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£356) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£361) James Conroy Sixmilecross 485kg Limousin to £1780 (£367) 470kg Limousin to £1630 (£347) and 415kg Charolais to £1450 (£372) A Simpson Dungannon 490kg Hereford to £1730 (£353) Fivemiletown producer 445kg Charolais to £1690 (£380) P McVeigh Dungannon 435kg Limousin to £1670 (£384) and 380kg Limousin to £1550 (£356) F McKenna Augher 465kg Limousin to £1650 (£355) and P Ward Donaghmore 450kg Hereford to £1410 (£313).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F McKenna Augher £375kg Limousin to £1480 (£394) and 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1440 (£379) James Conroy Sixmilecross 395kg Limousin to £1470 (£372) and 390kg Saler to £1430 (£366) and J D McGovern Newtownbutler 370kg Limousin to £1380 (£373) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£347) and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£343).

Store heifers

A very firm demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2890 for a 615kg Limousin (£470) with a 610kg Limousin to £2690 (£441) and a 640kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £2790 (£436).

Several others sold from £342 to £400 per 100kg

Forward heifers sold to £2330 for a 590kg Limousin (£395) with a 545kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£422).

Leading prices

J McSorley Beragh 615kg Limousin to £2890 (£470) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £2790 (£436) 610kg Limousin to £2690 (£441) 650kg Charolais to £2600 (£400) 615kg Charolais to £2460 (£400) 620kg Limousin to £2420 (£390) 625kg Limousin to £2390 (£382) 625kg Limousin to £2300 (£368) and 630kg Limousin to £2290 (£363) C Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £2500 (£376) S Hadnett Armagh 680kg Charolais to £2490 (£366) 660kg Charolais to £2430 (£368) 705kg Belgian Blue to £2410 (£342) and 665kg Limousin to £2300 (£346) and R Watson Augher 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £2390 (£354) and 650kg Limousin to £2300 (£354).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward heifers 545kg to 605kg sold to £2330 for a 590kg Limousin (£395) for J McSorley Beragh. P J McWilliams Seskinore 580kg Charolais to £2320 (£400) S Hadnett Armagh 605kg Charolais to £2310 (£382) and K McCaffery Sixmilecross 545kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£422).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £545 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais selling to £2400. A 445kg Charolais sold to £1980 (£445) with a 425kg Charolais to £1970 (£463).

Leading prices

K McCaffery Sixmilecross 440kg Charolais to £2400 (£545) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1980 (£445) Fivemiletown producer 425kg Charolais to £1970 (£463) E Carrothers Brookeborough 485kg Charolais to £1940 (£400) 420kg Charolais to £1710 (£407) and 445kg Charolais to £1690 (£380) C Quinn Ballygawley 445kg Limousin to £1920 (£431) and 465kg Limousin to £1760 (£378) R Watson Augher 500kg Charolais to £1870 (£374) P Shevlin Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1870 (£415) 410kg Limousin to £1760 (£429) and 410kg Limousin to £1710 (£393) M Murphy Macken 440kg Charolais to £1850 (£420) D J Jackson Tynan 475kg Charolais to £1810 (£381) M/S J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1700 (£347) C Clarke Beragh 450kg Limousin to £1670 (£371) H A Quinn Dungannon 490kg Shorthorn beef to £1670 (£341) and 460kg Shorthorn beef to £1640 (£356) H Dolan Derrygonnelly 450kg Stabiliser to £1650 (£366) and E Cassidy Tempo 445kg Hereford to £1640 (£368).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

M/S S and T Donnelly 370kg Limousin to £2180 (£589) J Cassidy Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £1450 (£402) 350kg Charolais to £1440 (£411) 370kg Charolais to £1440 (£383) 365kg Limousin to £1400 (£383) and 355kg Charolais to £1320 (£372) P McVeigh Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1370. E Cassidy Tempo 375kg Belgian Blue to £1340 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £1300.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of quality stock on offer in this section sold easily to a very firm demand with strong males selling to £1970 for a 475kg Charolais (£414) with a 490kg Simmental to £1940 (£396).

Lightweight males topped £522 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1880 with 370kg Charolais to £1840 (£497).

Weanling heifers sold to £1830 for a 400kg Charolais (£457) a 350kg Limousin sold to £1540 (£440) a 295kg Limousin sold to £1390 (£471) with a 265kg Limousin selling to £1390 (£524).

Leading prices

Strong Males sold to £1970 for a 475kg Charolais (£414) to L Hamilton Omagh. G C Wells Moira 490kg Simmental t £1940 (£396) 465kg Charolais to £1810 (£389) 490kg Charolais to £1800 x 2 (£367) and 460kg Charolais to £1790 (£389) S F Farry Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1850 (£451) T Noble Lisbellaw 470kg Charolais to £1770 (£376) and P P Devlin Cookstown 475kg Charolais to £1640 (£345).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightweight males sold to £1880 for a 360kg Charolais (£522) 410kg Charolais to £1850 (£451) and 360kg Limousin to £1730 (£480) for M McCrystal Ballygawley. Fermanagh producer 380kg Charolais to £1770 (£466) and 370kg Limousin to £1650 (£446) S Carmichael Moneymore 400kg Belgian Blue to £1730 (£432) Ballygreenan Farms Augher 395kg Limousin to £1710 (£433) J McElroy Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1640 (£437) and M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £1630 (£446).

Weanling heifers

L Hamilton Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1830 (£457) and 380kg Charolais to £1450 (£381) S Hadnett Armagh 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1740 (£366) Ben McCully Warringstown 430kg Simmental to £1590 (£370) 330kg Limousin to £1590 (£482) 390kg Simmental to £1390 (£356) 265kg Limousin to £1390 (£524) and 295kg Limousin to £1320 (£447) S Carmichael Moneymore £1520 (£390) and 335kg Limousin to £1360 (£406) W Beadon Clogher 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£336) and 410kg Belgian Blue to £1410 (£344) M Swift Irvinestown 370kg Limousin to £1440 (£389) and 315kg Limousin to £1350 (£428) J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £1410 (£414) 295kg Limousin to £1390 (£471) and 280kg Limousin to £1320 (£471) and J McElroy Clogher 350kg Charolais to £1370 (£391) and 305kg Charolais to £1370 (£449).

Breeding bulls

A very keen interest in this section with an Irvinestown producer selling a pedigree registered Charolais to £5180.

An Omagh producer sold pedigree non registered Limousins to £3650 and £2300 for a young bull (born 20-06-2023); Newtownbutler producer £3000; £1720 for a pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus; Pomeroy producer £2720 for pedigree registered Shorthorn beef and Newtownbutler producer £2750 for pedigree registered Charolais (19-04-2023).

Dairy cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brisk demand this week in this section with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to £2860. Dungannon producer £2860 and £2680 for calved heifers. Brookeborough producer £2740, £1980, £1820 and £1700 for calved heifers. Armagh producer £2680 and £2420 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2480, £2400 for calved heifers. Ballybay producer £2120 for calved heifer.

Several others sold from £1520 to £1820.

Springing heifers sold to £1820.

Suckler cows and calves

A great turnout of quality outfits this week sold to a high of £4010 for a heifer with heifer calf followed by £3920 and £3450 for heifers with heifer calves and £3400 for a 2019 cow with heifer calf all going to a Co Armagh producer. M McWilliams Seskinore £3920 for a third calver with heifer calf and £2540 for third calver with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £3720 for heifer with heifer calf. Sixmilecross producer £3500 for heifer with heifer calf. J Stephens Portadown £2660 for heifer with heifer calf and £2410 for 2018 cow with bull calf. P McDonnell Dungannon £2400 for a second calver with heifer calf. S McConnell Clogher £2280 for heifer with heifer calf. Lisburn producer £2380 for second calver with bull calf and £1900 and £1740 for heifers with heifer calves.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2980 for a Rosslea producer. £2500 for Sixmilecross producer; £2110 for Lisburn producer. £2020 for a Dungannon producer; pedigree registered Charolais; bulling heifers from a Newtownstewart producer sold to £2410, £2380, £2320 and £2300 (born 04/23, 09/23, 05/24 and 05/24).

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £1010 for a Charolais to A Beggan Rosslea. Ballygreenan Farms Augher £950 for Limousin; F White Trillick £910 x 3 £850, £770 x 2 and £700 for Aberdeen Angus; G Smith Seskinore £860 for Belgian Blue; R McConnell Clogher £800 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £770 for Hereford and R J Crawford Stewartstown £720 for Limousin.

Heifer calves (under two months)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M/S E and S McCaughey Trillick £1250 for Charolais; B O'Rourke Rosslea £1210 for Charolais; N McKiver Stewartstown £750 for Simmental; M McGuigan Dungannon £720 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and Frances White Trillick £720 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

M/S D and E Beggan Rosslea £1650 and £1490 for Limousins; B O'Rourke Rosslea £1330 for Charolais; S Murphy Brookeborough £1290 for Charolais; Co Antrim producer £1140 for Limousin and £1000 for Charolais; L Poots Lisburn £1140 for Aberdeen Angus Aughnacloy producer £1130 for Charolais and £930 for Charolais; J Leitch Castlederg £1020 x 2 £960 x 3 and £920 for Aberdeen Angus; M Conn Portadown £1000 for Shorthorn; H Connelly Rosslea £990 for Belgian Blue and K R Latimer Trillick £960 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps

P J Gilleese Kinawley £1600 £1310 and £1220 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1480 for Limousin and £960 for Stabiliser; S Cox Kinawley £1160, £1040 and £880 for Limousins and £1030, £990 and £970 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £1100 for Shorthorn beef; S Murphy Brookeborough £980 for Charolais; T Simpson Ederney £980 for Shorthorn beef; J Leitch Castlederg 960 for Aberdeen Angus; N Neal Irvinestown £960 and £900 for Speckled Park and F McKenna Augher £870 for Limousin.