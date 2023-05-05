Lightweight bullocks sold to 373p for a 405kg Charolais at £1510.

Heavier lots to 335p for a 540kg Charolais at £1810 and selling up to at £2190 per head for a 730kg Charolais at £292ppk

Arney producer 470kg Charolais at £1440; Kinawley producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 435kg Limousin at £1290; Garvary producer 465kg Limousin at £1460, 405kg Charolais at £1290; Garrison producer 405kg Charolais at £1510, 540kg Charolais at £1810, 420kg Charolais at £1500, 455kg Charolais at £1480; Fivemiletown producer 515kg Charolais at £1500, 390kg Limousin at £1270, 520kg Saler at £1500, 515kg Charolais at £1560, 535kg Charolais at £1480, 500kg Charolais at £1600, 520kg Charolais at £1600; Lisnaskea producer 490kg Holstein at £860, 470kg Holstein at £840, 460kg Holstein at £860; Derrylin producer 475kg Charolais at £1420, 500kg Charolais at £1440, 515kg Charolais at £1480, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460; Roscor producer 380kg Limousin at £1300, 370kg Charolais at £1350, 330kg Charolais at £1210, 370kg Charolais at £1390; Belleek producer 680kg Charolais £1690; Sixmilecross producer 425kg Limousin at £1350; Tempo producer 480kg Limousin at £1600; Newtownbutler producer 425kg Charolais at £1350, 450kg Charolais at £1410, 430kg Charolais at £1350; Florencecourt producer 355kg Charolais at £1260; Cookstown producer 415kg Hereford at £900, 415kg Hereford at £1070, 465kg Friesian at £1000, 415kg Friesian at £830, 420kg Hereford at £980, 435kg Friesian at £980, 455kg Hereford at £1080

Enniskillen Mart

Kesh producer 600kg Charolais at £1700, 595kg Charolais at £1590, 625kg Charolais at £1860, 640kg Charolais at £1810. 665kg Charolais at £1740; Lisnaskea producer 495kg Charolais at £1430, 555kg Charolais at £1650, 520kg Charolais at £1590; Irvinestown producer 750kg Charolais at £2190, 670kg Charolais at £1960 and Clogher producer 640kg Friesian at £1390, 485kg Hereford at £1140.

Heifers:

Beef lots sold to 310ppk paid for a 575kg Charolais at £1810 and to a top price of at £2160.

Medium weights to 318ppkk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1660.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 715kg at £2160, Charolais 575kg at £1780; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 700kg at £1940, Charolais 630kg at £1880; Garrison producer Charolais 580kg at £1810. Charolais 475kg at £1570 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 545kg Charolais at £1680, Charolais 535kg at £1630.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from at £750 to at £1370 paid for a 360kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from at £700 to at £1180 for a 330kg Charolais.

Belcoo producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1370, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 307kg Charolais heifer at £960; Belleek producer 317kg Charolais steer at £1110, 305kg Charolais steer at £1080, 311kg Charolais steer at £1100, 307kg Charolais steer at £1090; Letterbreen producer 414kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 350kg Charolais heifer at £960, 313kg Charolais heifer at £980; Derrylin producer 375kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 270kg Limousin bull at £880, 279kg Limousin heifer at £800; Derrygonnelly producer 385kg Charolais steer at £1240, 314kg Charolais steer at £1070, 334kg Charolais steer at £1060, 279kg Charolais heifer at £840; Garrison producer 361kg Charolais steer at £1240, 431kg Charolais steer at £1160, 365kg Charolais steer at £1160; Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 305kg Charolais heifer at £880; Magheraveely producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 386kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 308kg Limousin at £900; Kesh producer 322kg Charolais heifer at £910, 2476kg Limousin heifer at £780 and Lisnaskea producer 393kg Charolais steer at £1120, 264kg Charolais heifer at £860, 292kg Charolais steer at £1070, 236kg Charolais steer at £860, 242kg Charolais steer at £830, 269kg Charolais steer at £1010.

Sucklers

2019 pedigree Shorthorn beef bull at £2680.

2020 Charolais heifer with January born Charolais bull at £2720, 2020 Charolais heifer with January Charolais heifer at £2560, 2020 born Limousin heifer with January Charolais heifer at £1900, 2016 Saler cow with April Charolais bull at £2260, 2020 born Limousin heifer with March Limousin heifer at £2260, 2017 born Charolais cow with March born Charolais heifer at £2140, 2021 born Saler heifer with March Aberdeen Angus bull at £1730.

Beef bred bull calves sold from £200 to £410 for a Belgian Blue and heifers to £415 for a Belgian Blue.