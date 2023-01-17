The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning at commercial premises on the Largy Road, Garvary, near Enniskillen.

Nearby properties have been advised to keep windows and doors closed and people are urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement

A NIFRS spokesperson commented: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a building fire at a commercial premises on Largy Road, Enniskillen.

Over 40 firefighters are currently in attendance at a building fire at a commercial premises on Largy Road, Enniskillen.

“There are five fire appliances, three specialist appliances and over 40 firefighters currently in attendance. The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service (FESS) Team is also at the scene.

“Firefighters were called to the fire on Tuesday 17 January 2023 at 4.10am. As this incident is ongoing people are advised to avoid the area if possible, and properties nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

Advertisement