Perfect weather conditions help make Sperrins and Killeter Walking Festival a real success

THE weather conditions were perfect for the walking enthusiasts of all ages and abilities that participated in the recent Sperrins Killeter Walking Festival.

The weekend was part of the Sperrin Walking programme, which continues across councils throughout March.

The festival, which was led by outdoor experts at Far and Wild in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council, not only showcased the stunning scenery and diverse walking routes of the picturesque Sperrins Mountains but featured a range of diverse activities, including guided walks and evening entertainment to showcase the region’s hospitality and tourism appeal.

Ashleigh Devine, Events Coordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the event was a huge success for everyone involved: “The festival not only provided a fantastic opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to explore the beauty of the Sperrins but also boosted the local economy by attracting visitors to the area and showcasing the region's hospitality.

“Over the weekend it was great to see so many people taking part. A special thanks goes out to the local community for making everyone feel so welcome and to the wonderful guides from Far and Wild for all their knowledge and expertise.”

Among the highlights of the weekend was the 8km walk, ‘The Moat at the Heart of Glenelly,’ and the ‘Myths & Stories from the Edge of Time’, that saw walkers trekking from Lettercran in Co Donegal to Killeter village in Co Tyrone via the scenic Carrickaholten Forest, retracing the footsteps of emigrants, market-goers, smugglers, and travellers who have crossed the border area throughout history.

Those taking part in the weekend festival also enjoyed refreshments and entertainment at the Killeter Heritage Centre where there was an opportunity to meet for a chat, a coffee and to exchange stories.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr extended a huge thank you to everyone involved in making the festival such a success.

For more information about the whole Sperrins Walking Programme visit https://sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking/