Professor Sharon Madigan, Head of Performance Nutrition at Sport Ireland Institute, chaired the event and was joined by Professor Craig Sale, Professor of Human Physiology and Nutrition at Manchester Metropolitan University, Postgraduate Researcher Conor Raleigh and Northern Ireland Women’s football captain Marissa Callaghan, in speaking to an audience of sport and health professionals.

Professor Sale presented the latest scientific research around the role of milk and dairy foods for bone health in athletes at this year’s ‘Milk It’ Performance Nutrition Seminar, hosted at W5, Odyssey in Belfast. Conor Raleigh also spoke about bone health, this time in relation to low carbohydrate diets in athletes.

As part of the ‘Milk It for All it’s Worth’ programme, the nutrition seminar is designed to communicate the importance of nutrition for sport and a healthy, active lifestyle, including the potential role of milk and dairy foods.

Pictured from left to right are DCNI chair Norman Thompson, award winner Adam McCrindle and UU Course Director Dr Andrea McNeilly

The seminar also heard virtually from Dr Emma Tester, Head of Nutrition at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, on a ‘week in the life of the Premier League’ including insight into some of the strategies around fuelling, recovery and hydration for professional footballers.

Speaking at the event, Dr Carole Lowis, Nutritionist with the Dairy Council said, “It is fantastic to have the opportunity to hear the latest research from our guest speakers along with the day-to-day experience of high-performance players, thanks to Emma Tester and our own Marissa Callaghan.”

“We are extremely grateful to all this year’s guests for taking the time to offer sports nutrition professionals here first-hand access to their knowledge and experience.”

During the event, Ulster University students Chiara Rehman and Adam McCrindle were named as worthy recipients of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s annual ‘Sports Nutrition Award’.

Through this award, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland works with the School of Sport at Ulster University and Course Director Dr Andrea McNeilly to celebrate students who achieved the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, encouraging excellence in sports nutrition research and in the education of the sports and exercise nutritionists of the future.