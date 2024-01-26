Seldom does a property with the character of Drumaghadone House, situated near Dromore in County Down, come onto the market for sale.

This beautiful period style detached family home is on the market through Joyce Clarke.

It is set within wrap around gardens, and includes a comprehensive range of outbuildings, stables, sheds and sand school. In addition, there is approximately 23.4 acres of prime agricultural land.

The property is set back from the road and is accessed by two separate entrances. It is ideally located within easy reach of Dromore, Hillsborough and the A1.

The kitchen is the heart of every home and Drumaghadone House has a wonderful bespoke solid wood kitchen with abundant storage and co-ordinating island.

There are an array of integrated appliances to include an AGA, which also heats the water if desired.

The kitchen, which is extremely spacious, is open plan to dining and living area and features a multi-fuel stove.

This well laid out home offers flexible accommodation with four double bedrooms to the first floor, as well as a luxurious bathroom.

There is also a shower room and bedroom on the ground floor.

This small holding also offers an excellent range of farm buildings and handling yard, in addition to stone built outhousing and stables.

These are well planned out making it simple for someone working on their own to safely handle and move livestock.

Selling agent, Joyce Clarke, states: “You cannot fail to be impressed by Drumaghadone House and all that it has to offer.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment. Call 028 3833 1111 or email [email protected] to arrange.

1 . Drumaghadone House The property was built just over 100 years ago, and has been lovingly renovated over time whilst retaining many of it's original features. (Pic: Joyce Clarke) Photo: Joyce Clarke Photo Sales

