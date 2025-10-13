Pete Snodden and Paddy Raff Join Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust as Ambassadors

Paddy Raff and Pete Snodden are the latest Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust Ambassadors

PETE Snodden, long-time presenter of Cool FM’s flagship breakfast show, and multi-award-winning comedian Paddy Raff have been unveiled as new ambassadors for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They join a growing list of high-profile supporters, including rugby legend Tommy Bowe, country music star Nathan Carter, and former Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team captain Marissa Callaghan.

As ambassadors, Pete and Paddy will play a key role in raising awareness and vital funds for the charity’s work – not just at Christmas, but all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 17th year, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is preparing for its annual trip to Lapland in December – a magical journey that has brought joy and respite to over 1,700 children across Northern Ireland, with only two breaks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This one-day trip to Rovaniemi, Finland – the official hometown of Santa Claus – offers children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families a chance to escape the challenges of daily life and create lasting memories.

As part of its “Days to Remember” programme, the charity also organises a special, unforgettable trip to Disneyland Paris for a smaller group of children who are unable to join the annual Lapland adventure. They are accompanied by their parents and medical professionals.

Colin Barkley, Chairman of Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, welcomed the announcement, saying: “We are absolutely delighted to have Pete and Paddy join us. As respected figures in their fields, they bring energy, influence and warmth to our cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having public personalities advocate on behalf of a charity significantly broadens its reach and can have a profound impact on fundraising and awareness. Their support will help shine a light on the incredible work we do – and the children and families who need it most.”

Pete Snodden commented: “It’s an absolute honour to become an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust. As a dad myself, I know how precious magical moments are for families – and this charity creates them in the most incredible way. To be part of a team that brings smiles to the faces of children facing so many challenges is something I’m genuinely proud of.”

Paddy Raff added: “When I heard about the work that this charity does, I was deeply moved to think that children and families, going through so so much, might have the chance to make some of the most precious memories a family can wish for. As a father myself, I can’t imagine how much of a difference this kind of charity can make so I was honoured and humbled to be asked to help do whatever I can to help support their amazing efforts.”

Gerry Kelly, broadcaster and President of Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, also expressed his appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who continues to support our work across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As the charity receives no government or Lottery funding, we rely entirely on the generosity of individuals and companies. We’re especially grateful to our corporate partners including The Bushmills Inn, C-Tec (NI), WineFlair, energystore, Mango contact centre, Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, and Bells Crossgar Motors. Their commitment enables us to plan even more ambitious activities in 2025, such as our special trips to Disneyland Paris and Lapland.”

The charity’s annual Lapland trip – departing from Belfast International Airport – is also made possible thanks to generous contributions from TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi, and an incredible team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.Accompanied by a parent or carer, the children experience a truly magical day filled with reindeer and husky rides, snowmobile safaris, sleigh rides, and a memorable visit with Santa Claus.

Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust remains 100% self-funded and continues its work through the kindness of individual and corporate donors.

To learn more or to support the charity, visit: https://nichildrentolapland.com