Peter Graham recalls time at Rural Youth Europe European Rally in Estonia

Twenty-five year old Peter Graham from Trillick and District Young Farmers’ Club, was one of the five YFCU members that travelled to Voore, Estonia for the 64th Rural Youth Europe European Rally.

YFCU president Richard Beattie led the group which included Peter himself, and Lauren Vance (Trillick and District YFC), Karen Walker (Collone YFC) and Zoe Weir (Annaclone and Magherally YFC).

The week long event was held from Sunday 28th July to Sunday 4th August 2024 and the theme for the year was Care to Stay, Dare to Change.

Peter explained that the rally included a variety of workshops and seminars that focused on entrepreneurial mindsets, and how young people can develop entrepreneurial competencies to use in real life.

These seminars were designed so that people from different countries collaborated with one another and communicated their thoughts about the various circumstances presented by entrepreneurship.

Peter remarked that with such broad set of nations, they were all able to think critically, creatively and innovatively.

“The seminars opened my eyes as to how I can foster entrepreneurial competencies in my own home nation,” Peter said, “As a technology and design teacher, I felt the theme of Care to Stay, Dare to Change was very beneficial in contributing to towards the development of rural youth.”

There were 89 participants from across 15 different counties at the rally.

YFCU members with rally leaders Karmen Pikkmets and Ketrin Kastehein in Estonia

Peter explained that each members from each country were given the opportunity to present their rich cultural heritage through an international buffet, dance performances and sports events.

“The buffet allowed us to present our own local cuisine and offer a taste of traditional flavours and culinary artistry, as well as trying others. Some of the items we sampled were cheese, meat, chocolate, seaweed, sweets and drinks,” he continued.

Peter said: “the dance performances provided a vibrant glimpse into the culture of each nation represented at the rally.

“The dances were often accompanied by the unique musical instruments that were associated with that country.

“I was given the opportunity to play my Scottish Highland bagpipes which proved to be a crowd favourite, especially when we did the Hokey Cokey. The dancing was a highlight of my trip as it was incredible getting to experience the historical and social significance of different traditions.”

As well as international buffets and dance performances, sport was also an enjoyable part of the rally.

Estonia’s national sport is tug of war which is also a firm favourite for YFCU members.

Everyone was split into groups, getting the chance to mingle and explore the different sports enjoyed by different countries.

“Reflecting on the trip, it was truly a one in a lifetime opportunity,” Peter added, “I formed many new friendships and created memories that I will never forget. The people on the trip were so interesting to listen to and were always up for a laugh which made the week even more memorable.

“I couldn’t recommend this opportunity enough, members should definitely consider it was an experience like no other and was a fantastic way to get a unique perspective into what life is like in other parts of the world.”

YFCU president and rally team leader, Richard Beattie, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my trip to Estonia, with the highlight being meeting new people from across Europe and talking with ones that share the same role in their respective organisation. It was a week of fun and I cannot recommend it enough to other members.”

The YFCU extend their appreciation to platinum sponsor Danske Bank for making this trip possible through their continued sponsorship, enabling their young people to represent the organisation at the European Rally 2024.

Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness at Danske Bank, said: “Danske Bank were delighted to support the members in going to the Rural Youth Europe European rally, as part of our platinum sponsorship.

“It’s clear to see that it was a fantastic opportunity for the members to meet people from across the world, and an experience they won’t forget.”

The YFCU was proud to send this dedicated team to represent the organisation and contribute to the sustainable development of rural communities.