News you can trust since 1963

Phenomenal trade for cattle at Draperstown

Strong demand for sheep at Newtownstewart with the bulk going for export

Female drop calves sell to £740 at Beatties Pedigree centre

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

Top quality genetics on offer from NI Dexter Cattle Group

Lakeland Dairies pays tribute following death of ‘pioneering and progressive’ Co Antrim farmer

Easier trade for fat lambs at Markethill

First store lambs of the year at Armoy sell to £92

FAT COWS: P McKnight £1519.20/720kg, P McBride £1496.40/860kg, £1368/720kg, B Hempton £1477.50/750kg, £1085/620kg, D McKinless £1456/700kg, K McAdoo £1423.50/650kg, E Biggar £1274.90/610kg, £1003.60/520kg, G Cheevers £1271/620kg, C McNabb £1221/660kg, £1145.70/670kg, £1056/480kg, £1056/600kg, K Hazleton £1196.60/620kg, £1111.50/650kg, £1033.50/650kg, £1004.70/510kg, P O’Neill £1190/680kg, £1090.40/580kg, £992.80/680kg, P Donnelly £1095.60/660kg, H O’Hagan £1075.20/560kg, D Baxter £1072.10/710kg and A Baxter £1038.50/670kg.

SUCKLER COWS AND CALVES: L O’Neill £1840, N Daly £1740, £1200, N Davidson £1480, H Mullan £1140 and A Baxter £960.

WEANLING FEMALES: J Morrison £950/360kg, £860/400kg, G Cheevers £920/380kg, C Keatley £900/370kg, £900/390kg, £800/330kg, G O’Hagan £860/340kg, J McHugh £370kg, B McKenna £660/280kg, R McGarvey £610/380kg, J O’Hagan £590/280kg, £580/300kg, £500/230kg, P Ferguson £510/205kg, £510/205kg and H Mullan £440/230kg.

WEANLING MALES: W White £1000/390kg, J McHugh £1000/430kg, G O’Hagan £980/350kg, £840/390kg, £730/290kg, R Pickering £970/370kg, H McAllen £820/330kg, D McGurk £810/360kg, £770/360kg, M Greaves £740/410kg, £710/380kg, £430/270kg, J Morrison £730/400kg, £700/340kg, C Hempton £720/340kg, M Boone £690/370kg, £620/350kg, £540/240kg, £510/270kg, £490/230kg, £420/200kg and H Mullan £420/210kg.