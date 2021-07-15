Phenomenal trade for cattle at Draperstown
There was phenomenal trade of cattle at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1570/630kg, store heifers selling to £1590/660kg, store bullocks selling to £1220/590kg, weanling males selling to £1000/390kg, weanling females selling to £950/360kg, weanling bulls selling to £840/340kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1840, fat cows selling to £1519.20/720kg, fat bulls selling to £1241.20/580kg and fat bullocks selling to £1283.40/690kg.
STORE BULLOCKS: A Fleming £1570/630kg, G Grant £1540/630kg, £520/640kg, £1470/600kg, £1460/580kg, £150/570kg, £1430/610kg, £1420/540kg, £1420/580kg, £1420/590kg, £1410/580kg, K Lagan £1500/600kg, £1500/620kg, £1490/630kg, £1450/610kg, £1440/580kg, £1420/610kg, R Pickering £1490/600kg, £1410/600kg, R Fleming £1450/630kg, R Junk £1440/640kg, A Henry £1420/680kg and H Bradley £1410/600kg, £1390/570kg.
STORE HEIFERS: R Pickering £1590/660kg, £1580/650kg, £1490/530kg, £1400/600kg, £1380/620kg, K Lagan £1290/560kg, £1260/460kg, £1100/420kg, M Greaves £1240/520kg, £1220/500kg, £1170/470kg, £1080/510kg, B Henry £1240/620kg, £1050/530kg, B McLean £1190/500kg, £1040/480kg, £1040/520kg, H Savage £1180/570kg, £1090/510kg, S Carmichael £1100/490kg, £990/490kg, G Mooney £1040/510kg, £930/480kg, D McKinless £1000/520kg and J O’Hagan £970/510kg.
STORE BULLS: T Morrison £1220/590kg, £1210/580kg, £1210/560kg, £1140/550kg and S Carmichael £1040/540kg.
WEANLING MALES: W White £1000/390kg, J McHugh £1000/430kg, G O’Hagan £980/350kg, £840/390kg, £730/290kg, R Pickering £970/370kg, H McAllen £820/330kg, D McGurk £810/360kg, £770/360kg, M Greaves £740/410kg, £710/380kg, £430/270kg, J Morrison £730/400kg, £700/340kg, C Hempton £720/340kg, M Boone £690/370kg, £620/350kg, £540/240kg, £510/270kg, £490/230kg, £420/200kg and H Mullan £420/210kg.
WEANLING FEMALES: J Morrison £950/360kg, £860/400kg, G Cheevers £920/380kg, C Keatley £900/370kg, £900/390kg, £800/330kg, G O’Hagan £860/340kg, J McHugh £370kg, B McKenna £660/280kg, R McGarvey £610/380kg, J O’Hagan £590/280kg, £580/300kg, £500/230kg, P Ferguson £510/205kg, £510/205kg and H Mullan £440/230kg.
WEANLING BULLS: B McKenna £840/340kg.
SUCKLER COWS AND CALVES: L O’Neill £1840, N Daly £1740, £1200, N Davidson £1480, H Mullan £1140 and A Baxter £960.
FAT COWS: P McKnight £1519.20/720kg, P McBride £1496.40/860kg, £1368/720kg, B Hempton £1477.50/750kg, £1085/620kg, D McKinless £1456/700kg, K McAdoo £1423.50/650kg, E Biggar £1274.90/610kg, £1003.60/520kg, G Cheevers £1271/620kg, C McNabb £1221/660kg, £1145.70/670kg, £1056/480kg, £1056/600kg, K Hazleton £1196.60/620kg, £1111.50/650kg, £1033.50/650kg, £1004.70/510kg, P O’Neill £1190/680kg, £1090.40/580kg, £992.80/680kg, P Donnelly £1095.60/660kg, H O’Hagan £1075.20/560kg, D Baxter £1072.10/710kg and A Baxter £1038.50/670kg.
FAT BULLS: N Daly £1241.20/580kg.
FAT BULLOCKS: G Speers £1283.40/690kg, £1172.50/670kg, £1111.50/570kg, T Bell £1089/550kg, £1024.40/520kg, J O’Hagan £1062/450kg, £1008/480kg, K Hopper £1004.70/510kg, J O’Hagan £932.40/420kg, J Devlin £895.50/450kg, £882/450kg, £789.60/420kg, £620.10/390kg, B Cassidy £738/410kg and R Allen £692.90/410kg, £570/380kg.