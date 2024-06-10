Photographs from the cattle classes at Armagh Show 2024

By Joanne Knox
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:32 BST
Armagh Show was held on Saturday (8 June) at Gosford Forest Park.

Bo Davidson was on hand to capture the action across the cattle rings on the day. Enjoy a look through Bo’s photographs below!

All lady handlers in this Limousin heifer class, with Judge William McElroy and Tom Close of Bank of Ireland Sponsor. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

Irish Show Association National Secretary, Jim Harrison, catching up with Molly Bradley, who is the current 2023 Irish Senior Young Stockperson. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

Julie-Anne Cairns with the Crawford Brothers Limousin Reserve Champion, with Judge William McElroy and Tom Close from Sponsors, Bank of Ireland. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

Matthew Cochrane who qualified For the All Ireland Young Stock Person Competition Final at Tullow Show in August. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

