Bo Davidson was on hand to capture the action across the cattle rings on the day. Enjoy a look through Bo’s photographs below!
All lady handlers in this Limousin heifer class, with Judge William McElroy and Tom Close of Bank of Ireland Sponsor. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson
Irish Show Association National Secretary, Jim Harrison, catching up with Molly Bradley, who is the current 2023 Irish Senior Young Stockperson. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson
Julie-Anne Cairns with the Crawford Brothers Limousin Reserve Champion, with Judge William McElroy and Tom Close from Sponsors, Bank of Ireland. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson
Matthew Cochrane who qualified For the All Ireland Young Stock Person Competition Final at Tullow Show in August. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson