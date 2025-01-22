Photographs from the Donegal IFA Inheritance and Succession planning event

By Joanne Knox
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:33 BST
Donegal IFA held a very informative ‘Inheritance and Succession Planning’ event in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Tuesday night (January 21)

Solicitor James Staines was available to answer questions on rights of way, wills, land transfers, inheritance and succession planning.

The other speaker at the event was senior accountant, Joe Lambe, who is an expert in all tax reliefs associated with farming and succession.

Photographs by Clive Wasson.

Farmers at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
James Staines, Agri Solicitor, Staines Law at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Ethan Carvill, Regional Executive, Joe Lambe, Senior Accountant IFAC, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, James Staines, Agri Solicitor, Staines Law and and Andrew McMenamin, Donegal Secretary at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson

