Photographs from the Donegal IFA Inheritance and Succession planning event

Solicitor James Staines was available to answer questions on rights of way, wills, land transfers, inheritance and succession planning.
The other speaker at the event was senior accountant, Joe Lambe, who is an expert in all tax reliefs associated with farming and succession.
Photographs by Clive Wasson.
1. Farmers at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
2. Farmers at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
3. James Staines, Agri Solicitor, Staines Law at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
4. Ethan Carvill, Regional Executive, Joe Lambe, Senior Accountant IFAC, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, James Staines, Agri Solicitor, Staines Law and and Andrew McMenamin, Donegal Secretary at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Inheritance and Succession Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
