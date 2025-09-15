Photographs from the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders recent show and sale

Pictures by Clive Wasson Photography.
1. Harry Thomson, Matthew Molly, James Molloy and Boddy Thompson at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
2. Jasmin Wilson, Ryan Henderson and John McLaughlin at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
3. Sam Richie, Strabane Mills with Tommy McMonagle winner fo the Shearling Class at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
4. Donal Barrett, Robert Gourley and Tommy Kavanagh at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
