Photographs from the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders recent show and sale

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:41 BST
Donegal Suffolk Sheep Breeders Association held their latest show and sale on Friday 12 September at Raphoe Mart.

Pictures by Clive Wasson Photography.

Harry Thomson, Matthew Molly, James Molloy and Boddy Thompson at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

1. Harry Thomson, Matthew Molly, James Molloy and Boddy Thompson at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Harry Thomson, Matthew Molly, James Molloy and Boddy Thompson at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE

Photo Sales
Jasmin Wilson, Ryan Henderson and John McLaughlin at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

2. Jasmin Wilson, Ryan Henderson and John McLaughlin at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Jasmin Wilson, Ryan Henderson and John McLaughlin at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE

Photo Sales
Sam Richie, Strabane Mills with Tommy McMonagle winner fo the Shearling Class at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

3. Sam Richie, Strabane Mills with Tommy McMonagle winner fo the Shearling Class at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Sam Richie, Strabane Mills with Tommy McMonagle winner fo the Shearling Class at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE

Photo Sales
Donal Barrett, Robert Gourley and Tommy Kavanagh at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

4. Donal Barrett, Robert Gourley and Tommy Kavanagh at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Donal Barrett, Robert Gourley and Tommy Kavanagh at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Donegal
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice