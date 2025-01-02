Photographs from the hugely successful Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run

The event, a much-anticipated highlight of the season, brought together the local community for a memorable family day out while raising vital funds for St. Mary’s Primary School and Air Ambulance NI.

Families and spectators of all ages lined the streets to marvel at the parade of tractors, many adorned with twinkling Christmas lights and creative decorations. The procession made its way through the town, spreading holiday cheer and delighting both locals and visitors.

Organisers hailed the event as a resounding success.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the turnout,” said one organiser. “To see so many families enjoying the day while supporting these important causes is truly heartwarming. It’s a testament to the strong community spirit here in Fivemiletown.”

The proceeds from the event will provide a significant boost to St. Mary’s Primary School, aiding in the development of educational resources, and to Air Ambulance NI, a vital service that delivers emergency medical care across Northern Ireland to save lives, brains and limbs.

The tractor run offered more than just a parade. Families enjoyed a day full of fun activities, music, entertainment and refreshments with plenty of opportunities to connect, celebrate, and support the charitable effort.

Adding to the success of the event was the support from businesses, both locally and beyond. These businesses played a crucial role in sponsoring the event and providing prizes for a charity auction and raffle.

As the event continues to grow in size and impact, organisers are already looking forward to making next year’s run even bigger and better. The Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run truly embodies the spirit of the season while supporting two deserving causes.

