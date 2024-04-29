Photographs from the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice 'Service of Praise' held in Co Antrim

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice ‘Service of Praise’ was held in the Church of Ireland, Ballycastle, on Sunday evening (28 April).
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:12 BST

Photographs by McAuley Multimeda.

Committee members pictured at the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice Service of Praise held in the Church of Ireland, Ballycastle, on Sunday evening. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

1. Committee members pictured at the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice Service of Praise held in the Church of Ireland, Ballycastle, on Sunday evening

Rev David Ferguson with Route singers. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

2. Rev David Ferguson with Route singers

Pictured at the NI Children's Hospice Service of Praise. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

3. McAuley Multimedia

Amanda Doak. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

4. Amanda Doak

