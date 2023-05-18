Photographs of the 'Most Appropriately Dressed' entrants at the 2023 Balmoral Show
The ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ competition, sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book, returned to the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.
As always, the competition proved to be a popular attraction for crowds as they gathered to cheer on the local entrants in their best country attire.
Cool FM’s Katharine Walker had the difficult task of judging the highly popular competition. A range of fabulous prizes were on offer, with the overall winner receiving a stylish country outfit provided by title competition sponsor Dubarry of Ireland, as well as a luxury two-night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.
This year, the coveted title of Most Appropriately Dressed at the Balmoral Show was awarded to the stylish Jessica Crawford from Portavogie.
The runners-up were the fashionable Joanna Donnelly from Crumlin, closely followed by mother and daughter duo, Lucy and Catrina Prior from Bangor.