Photographs of the 'Most Appropriately Dressed' entrants at the 2023 Balmoral Show

The ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ competition, sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book, returned to the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

As always, the competition proved to be a popular attraction for crowds as they gathered to cheer on the local entrants in their best country attire.

Cool FM’s Katharine Walker had the difficult task of judging the highly popular competition. A range of fabulous prizes were on offer, with the overall winner receiving a stylish country outfit provided by title competition sponsor Dubarry of Ireland, as well as a luxury two-night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.

This year, the coveted title of Most Appropriately Dressed at the Balmoral Show was awarded to the stylish Jessica Crawford from Portavogie.

The runners-up were the fashionable Joanna Donnelly from Crumlin, closely followed by mother and daughter duo, Lucy and Catrina Prior from Bangor.

1 . Balmoral Show 2023 The Most Appropriately Dressed Competition at the 2023 Balmoral Show was won by Jessica Crawford from Portavogie. Pictured (L-R) Nicole Beatty, Ireland’s Blue Book, winner Jessica Crawford, judge Cool FM’s Katharine Walker and Paul Corson, Dubarry of Ireland. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Balmoral Show 2023 Second place in the Most Appropriately Dressed competition was awarded to Joanna Donnelly from Crumlin. Pictured (L-R) Joanne Donnelly and Jessica Crawford. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Balmoral Show 2023 Third place in the Most Appropriately Dressed competition at the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank was awarded to mother-daughter duo Lucy and Catrina Prior from Bangor. Photo: Brian Thompson Photography Photo Sales

4 . Balmoral Show 2023 Katharine Walker from Cool FM interviewed third place winners in the Most Appropriately Dressed competition, Lucy and Catrina Prior from Bangor. Photo: Brian Thompson Photography Photo Sales