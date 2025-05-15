Pictures from Balmoral Show as the four-day event continues

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) leadership took the opportunity to meet with Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir MLA, during the politician’s visit to the event.

The get-together allowed for a wide ranging discussion on the key issues that face the farming sectors at the present time.

“Eradicating bovine tuberculosis was the key subject on the agenda,” confirmed UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy.

“We made it clear that the newly established disease eradication group must make real progress, and quickly, in terms of getting to grips with the tuberculosis problem.”

He added: “And this means dealing with the reservoirs of the disease that exist within wildlife populations.”

The Union representative confirmed that local farmers are enjoying a period of sustainable prices at the present time.

“But many challenges still conform the industry,” he stressed.

“One of the most imposing was the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s decision, made last October to extend the remit of inheritance tax to farm land.

“This development is putting at risk the entire, long-term viability of the industry.

“There are numerous ways in which the impact of the new inheritance measures can be amended in order to take the direct pressure off farming families.

“But we need to meet the Chancellor directly in order to discuss these matters.

Cuddy continued: “Yes farm gate returns have improved over the past six months.

“But farmers need to have the opportunity of investing in their businesses and planning for the future.

“This cannot happen at the present time because of the severe planning restrictions that have been imposed on family farm businesses.

“We also took the opportunity of addressing these matters with Minister Muir.”

This year’s Balmoral Show takes place against the backdrop of sustainable farm gate milk prices.

And, according to Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) chief executive, Ian Stevenson, the prospects of this scenario being maintained over the coming months look encouraging.

He took in the sights and sounds of day two at Balmoral Show 2025.

The feed into milk price ratio is positive at the present time. And dairy farmers here have responded accordingly.

The DCNI representative explained: “All of this is boosting the mood of milk producers across Northern Ireland, and rightly so! Dairy farmers work incredibly long hours on a 24:7 basis.

“Moreover, they are at the whim of so many factors that are outside their control: weather and the geopolitics of international dairy markets to mention but two.”

He continued: “And, yes, the weather up to this point in 2025 has managed to play ball. All relevant field work was completed on time throughout the early spring period and in a stress-free manner.”

DCNI fully recognises the pivotal role local dairy farmers play in producing an exemplary quality milk.

Ian Stevenson again: “And this is a story that continues to evolve in such a positive way, both for the farmers themselves and for consumers, who enjoy and value the innovative range of dairy products produced from this milk by our processors.”

Meanwhile, Balmoral Show continues to grow as an event of equal relevance to the dairy sector and members of the public.

“The inclusion of a Saturday to the overall format of the event has added immensely to its significance as an opportunity to engage with those who enjoy our world-class products but perhaps are not that familiar with how they are produced and the people behind them,” said Stevenson

“Balmoral Show continues to represent that all-important shop window for Northern Ireland’s most important economic sector: farming and food.”

