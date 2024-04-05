In spite of the recent spell of bad weather a good turnout of competitors arrived on the day to display their skills on a wide range of vintage tractors and ploughs.

Ground conditions were difficult and adjustments to the programme had to be made and in most cases one way ploughing of the plot was introduced for the novice competitors.

The future of vintage ploughing in general remains in the hands of the novice competitors and the club appreciates their enthusiasm and the assistance of senior ploughman Desmond Wright and Walter Milliken for their advice, support and guidance.

David Anderson and Declan Ferris brought a fine pair of Clydesdales and again produced an excellent display of horse ploughing.

Results as follows:

NOVICE CLASS – McClarty Cup: 1st Martin McAteer; 2nd Clarke Carruthers

JUNIOR WORLD STYLE CLASS – Andrew Barr Cup: 1st Hugh Barr

OPEN CLASS: 1st Nigel Gamble; 2nd Mark Gamble

HORSE CLASS – Bertie Faulkner Cup: David Anderson

STYLE AND APPEARANCE – Booth Cup: Declan Ferris

CHAMPION OF THE FIELD - Nelson Andrews Cup: Nigel Gamble

Judges for the event were Desmond Wright and Martin Stewart.

The Club expresses sincere thanks to the Boyce Family for the use of their land for ploughing.

The provision of Irish Stew was in the hands of Iris and Derek Knight and very much welcomed by the competitors on a wet and windy day.

The club also acknowledge the generous sponsorship of the event by TBF Thompson Ministries and HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd.

Des Wright and Tom Stewart. Pic: John McIlrath