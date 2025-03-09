Pies take many forms – encased in pastry, topped with potato or sweet

This week is Pie Week and the perfect, timely excuse to indulge in some some delicious pastry feasts.

A pie takes many forms – encased in pastry, topped with potato like a cottage pie, sweet and savoury, handheld or a centrepiece, the list is endless. One of my pet hates is when you order a pie in a restaurant and a stew comes out in a bowl, topped with a piece of pre baked pastry. The pastry at the very least should be adhered to the dish and baked – that would be a compromise.

Last year I was in Tennessee where a well used skillet was a vital part of any self respecting cook’s arsenal. Anything from bacon, corn bread, roast chicken and cakes were cooked in these well seasoned iron cooking vessels. On one occasion we were presented with a blueberry pie that had been baked in a skillet with a golden, pastry topping. It came to the table with the blue juices bubbling through the crisp pastry – a sight to behold. You don’t need to invest in a skillet for the recipe here, a frying pan with heat proof handles or a roasting dish will do the same job. Rather than a totally blueberry pie the recipe here has apples in the mix as well. In America a pie like this would be served with ice-cream but I’ve added a recipe for good old fashioned custard. Serve it in the middle of the table, let everyone tuck in and just bask in its delicious simplicity.

Recently I’ve noticed an upsurge in people who don’t eat meat or who’ve cut down on its consumption. Personally I try to avoid mass produced meat and when possible source my meat direct from farms or good butchers. One thing I try to avoid is cooking separately for vegetarians – I’m having people to dinner not running a restaurant service. A good idea is to have a vegetable dish as a focal point and have the meat as a side. A few years ago I was in a lovely restaurant in Somerset and they had vegetable based dishes as their mains and the meat was located on the menu where the sides normally would be. You had as little or as much meat as you liked. The recipe here is for a crowd pleasing leek and cheese pie. Leeks are such a beautiful vegetable, they’re relatively cheap and have bags of flavour. You could serve a gammon or roast chicken on the side along with buttered spuds or a crisp salad. Either way I can’t envisage anyone going away disappointed.